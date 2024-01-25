This Week’s Comings & Goings

Sandpiper Hospitality announced two new senior executives. Amy Howland is now serving as senior vice president of operations and Tiffany Lewis is vice president of sales and marketing.

Noble House Hotels & Resorts announced the promotions of Andrew Ladd to vice president of marketing and Kara MacIntosh to corporate director of content and social media marketing.

Thompson Denver announced the appointment of Julian Tucker as general manager. Tucker began his career 25 years ago at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee in the security department and worked his way up in leadership roles with Hyatt.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has promoted Jon Ushijima to the position of director of international sales. In his new position, he is responsible for leading the resort’s strategic sales and initiatives in international markets.

Taylor Hospitality welcomed Anthony Eads as executive chef of the Oxley House at the Tygart Hotel in Elkins, West Virginia. Oxley House is a cocktail bar and restaurant, opening in February 2024.

Hard Rock Hotel New York announced the appointment of Oscar Gonzalez as its new food and beverage director. Gonzalez steps into the role after serving as executive chef for the property.

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort announced the appointment of Juan Bochenski as executive chef of Hotel Effie. Bochenski assumes the position immediately, helming the kitchen at the hotel’s restaurant, Ovide.

The ART Hotel Denver, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the appointment of Jo Fisher as chef de cuisine of FIRE Restaurant & Lounge. Fischer previously served as head chef at CH Distillery and Cocktail Bar, among other sous chef positions.

Main Street Hospitality welcomed five professionals to the team: Daniel Braun is regional vice president of operations; Celine Rihn is task force operations manager; Rebecca Scott is director of compensation and benefits; Robert Garcia is corporate controller; and Matthew Kristan is general manager, Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays, New York.

InterContinental Bellevue at the Avenue announced three new additions to its leadership team: Haje Roger Thurau as general manager, Matt King as director of sales and marketing, and Angela Cooper as chef concierge.

The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa announced the appointments of César Marques as general manager and Thais Margi as market director of sales and marketing for French Polynesia, which includes The St. Regis Bora Bora.

The Lodge at Sonoma, an Autograph Collection Resort, welcomed Nicole Whitaker as director of sales and marketing and Jeff Lubunao as director of food and beverage. Both offer over 20 years of experience in hospitality.

McKibbon Hospitality announced two hospitality professionals to the Tempo by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton in Raleigh, North Carolina. Rob Ambersley has been named dual general manager and Lauren Cooney is dual director of sales.

Mandarin Oriental, Singapore announced the appointment of Jill Goh as general manager. Goh has worked for the hotel before, having served as resident manager before moving on to Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park.

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth announced four appointments: Antoine Alsayah as director of sales and marketing, Carole Primat as spa director, Brice Favreau as director of food and beverage, and Sybille Piquard as director of rooms.