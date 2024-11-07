Hilton Shares Details of Anticipated Hotel Openings for 2025

From the return of Waldorf Astoria New York and the brand’s debut in Japan and Costa Rica to Canopy by Hilton’s entry into South Africa and the first opening of LivSmart Studios in the United States, Hilton shared some of its properties opening in 2025.

Waldorf Astoria New York to Reopen in Spring 2025

Following a restoration effort led by architects from Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and interior design by Pierre-Yves Rochon, the Waldorf Astoria New York will retain the original Art Deco architecture with contemporary furnishings that pay homage to the original property.

The property has 375 guestrooms. Above the hotel will sit 375 private residences, ranging from studios to four bedrooms, with interiors designed by Jean-Louis Deniot. Residents will have access to amenities and an art collection by Swiss collector and auctioneer Simon de Pury. Residences by design studio B&B Italia are also available, along with audio-visual packages with Bang & Olufsen.

In addition, hotel guests, residents, and visitors will have access to a wellness program, including a spa spanning over 30,000 square feet and a fitness center, culinary offerings with a signature restaurant by Chef Michael Anthony, and 43,000 square feet of event space including a new opera-inspired Grand Ballroom.

Other properties anticipated to open in 2025 in the Americas include:

Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, anticipated opening December 2024

Zemi Miches All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, anticipated opening Q1 2025

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, anticipated opening Spring 2025

Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Downtown, anticipated opening Q1 2025

Canopy by Hilton Nashville Downtown The Gulch, anticipated opening Date Q1 2025

Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown the Gulch, anticipated opening Q1 2025

Graduate by Hilton Dallas, anticipated opening Q1 2025

Canopy by Hilton Louisville Downtown, anticipated opening Q1 2025

Perla La Paz, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, anticipated opening, Q3 2025

Home2 Suites by Hilton Outer Banks Kill Devil Hills, anticipated opening Q2 2025

Embassy Suites by Hilton Pigeon Forge Resort, anticipated opening Q2 2025

LivSmart Studios by Hilton Kokomo, anticipated opening Q1 2025

Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort, anticipated opening Q3 2025

Hilton at The Key, Arlington-Rosslyn, anticipated opening Q4 2025

Anticipated openings in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa include:

Signia by Hilton Amman, anticipated opening January 2025

Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof, anticipated opening Q1 2025

Conrad Hamburg, anticipated opening Summer 2025

Hilton Accra Cantonments, anticipated opening Q3 2025

Conrad Athens The Ilisian, anticipated opening Q4 2025

Marcus Hotel Portrush, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, anticipated opening Q2 2025

Hampton by Hilton Tallinn, anticipated opening Q1 2025

Anticipated openings in the Asia-Pacific region include: