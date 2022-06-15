Sandpiper Hospitality Adds Two Wyndham Hotels to Managed Portfolio

RICHMOND, Virginia—Sandpiper Hospitality has added two newly developed Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties in Texas to its managed portfolio, a dual-branded La Quinta Inn/Hawthorn Suites in Pflugerville, Texas, and an AmericInn in San Angelo, Texas.

The hotels are the first Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brands under management by Sandpiper Hospitality and the relationship is expected to grow in the coming years. The hotels opened to rave reviews in May, followed by grand opening celebrations with live music and local dignitaries in attendance.

The two hotels are the first of four properties being developed in Texas by Mike Forrest and Brett Emerson of Odessa. Two additional dual-branded La Quinta Inn & Suites/Hawthorn Suites properties will be also managed by Sandpiper Hospitality, one opening in Del Rio later this year and another in Austin in 2023.

According to Forrest, “The combination of Wyndham’s design and brand concepting, Sandpiper Hospitality’s ability to provide superior management and to breathe life into these hotels will create very special projects that will generate significant return-on-investment. We love developing in the great state of Texas and we feel our partners here are ideal.”

Nearby Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and close to the Typhoon Texas Waterpark and Stone Hill Town Center, the La Quinta Inn / Hawthorn Suites in Pflugerville is the first ever purpose-built dual brand hotel of its kind for Wyndham. The hotel features 103 beautifully appointed rooms and suites with rates starting at $109 per night. Hotel amenities include free breakfast, a fitness center, an amazing Lobby Market featuring many Texas brands, meeting space, and a unique outdoor pool with a giant Texas Star at the bottom, along with a fire pit.

Located off US-67, eight miles from San Angelo Regional Airport and close to Goodfellow Air Force Base and Angelo State University, the AmericInn has 84 rooms with rates starting at $99 per night. Amenities include free breakfast, a fitness center, an extensive Lobby Market featuring many Texas brands a business center and an outdoor pool with a fire pit.

“First, and most importantly, we want to congratulate our new clients, Mike Forrest and Brett Emerson, on these openings. We are very excited to now be managing these two amazing new properties in Texas for Mike and Brett and under the Wyndham flags,” said Sandpiper Hospitality President & CEO Jim Darter. “Both hotels are game-changers as they have been beautifully developed and will be category killers in their markets. We look forward to making the most of a great situation for all involved.”

Sandpiper Hospitality is approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels International, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended stay brands and now manages over 10 different brands in its growing portfolio.