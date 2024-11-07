Spire Hospitality COO Dawna Comeaux recalled being swept away by the “magical” experience of attending a wedding at the Marriott on the Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas, while midway through college. As a result, the accounting/finance major then proceeded to switch majors and colleges, transferring to the University of Houston, where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree from what is now its Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management.

More than 30 years into her career in the industry, Comeaux recently recounted for LODGING the many twists and turns in a path that, unsurprisingly, included stints in catering and front office, but that has also encompassed diverse and challenging leadership positions in sales and operations.

Beginnings With Bristol

After graduating, Comeaux was recruited by the Harvey Hotel Company in Dallas and placed in its management training program. During her 13 years with what became Bristol Hotels & Resorts, both she and the company grew and changed. “When I arrived, there were only three hotels plus two under construction; when I left, there were over 140 properties across the United States.”

Of her years with Bristol, she said, “I felt very fortunate to have launched my hospitality career with them. The company had a strong focus on personalized service and unique experiences for guests, which perfectly aligned with my goals. They also had a great strategy for developing leaders and creating career growth opportunities: If you were successful in your current role and wanted to try another in the hotel, they were always supportive.”

She said she enjoyed and learned a lot from her first real position there as assistant front office manager. “I felt like the front desk was the hub of the hotel, where we interacted with nearly everyone. Besides greeting guests and checking them in and out, we gave directions, took reservations, and responded to special requests.” While she loved that level of activity, she recalled that interactions were not always pleasant. “Occasionally, there would be an unhappy guest or difficult employee situation, but I felt well trained for resolving these issues, and every experience helped develop the leadership skills I’ve carried throughout my career.”

Yet she still had her eye on special events, so when a catering manager position opened, she jumped at the opportunity. Comeaux said that “dream job” did not disappoint. “In a single Saturday, I could have three weddings in the afternoon and another three at night. I loved working with brides and their families to create unique events based on their dreams and budget. I also learned about many of the traditions that make these and other events so special.”

It was at Bristol that she met her first mentor, John Longstreet, and took his advice to leave her beloved niche to become director of sales. “Selling rooms was different from the catering space, but I understood that leading room sales was paramount to my career growth.” Eventually she led the entire sales team in a 279-room hotel, which also included a revenue management and catering team.

When Comeaux left Bristol, it was to follow Longstreet to Southfork Ranch, which had been the set of the popular television series Dallas. This “unique experience” took her from a hotel banquet environment with about 17,000 square feet of meeting space to one with over 60,000 that was on more than 240 acres. “In the hotel, an event with 500 guests was considered a big function. At the ranch, we could have events with up to 25,000 across the property.”

In her next career move, she returned to Bristol as a general manager and eventually at the corporate level as corporate director of catering—a stint that was cut short when the company was purchased by IHG.

New Challenges at Prism

Comeaux said she had met her longest-term mentor, Chris Russell, during her days at Bristol, and it was he who recruited her to join him at Prism Hotels which, unlike the well-funded companies she was accustomed to working for, involved hotels that were in foreclosure or receivership. This required some adjustments on her part. “I came from an environment where if you needed something—say replacements for broken televisions—you’d just pick up the phone and order them, but with hotels in foreclosure, I’d need to first make sure there was enough money for the purchase.”

Hiring employees in good faith, too, was a challenge, because the amount of time any given property would remain in the portfolio was unpredictable. “There was a lot of transition in and out as owners were just trying to drive performance in the hotels in a troubling time. Their objective wasn’t to be in the hotel business; it was to improve value to sell the property.”

Lessons learned in that job, where she remained for four years in a regional leadership role, were centered around efficiency. “With the need to drive performance at each hotel, you needed to work as cost effectively as possible while still taking care of your guests and your team. It taught me how to dig deep, focus on what is most important each day, foster relationships, and use resources.”

Russell, whom she considers “a great visionary,” presented her with her next career move: “He hired me to work alongside him to create an in-house hotel management company for The Archon Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs. Together, they grew the business from 25 hotels to over 250 across 45 states while maintaining what she called “the intimacy of a small company” such that “I didn’t need an appointment to see Chris” and “my team could call me anytime.” Comeaux served as VP of sales, VP of operations, and eventually EVP overseeing hotel sales, revenue management, and operations for the portfolio. She said having experience in both sales and operations afforded her “a balanced focus to maximize results.”

A Hands-On Role With Spire

After even more changes—including becoming Pillar Hotels & Resorts, which sold to Aimbridge Hospitality—Comeaux yearned to return to a smaller company. “In the end, I had direct operational responsibility for 260 hotels and 8,000 employees, which made it challenging to be as hands-on as I wished to be.” That’s why when Russell asked her to join him at Spire Hospitality, where he is CEO, she agreed.

Now six years into her career at Spire, Comeaux said her position provides the opportunity to interact with team members, guests, clients, and owners in a way that is more “her”—the person who loves actively working with people.

Summarizing her successful approach to hospitality leadership, she said, “First and foremost, with any great hospitality company, you must create a great environment for the team members so they can connect with the guests and ensure that each day is very memorable in a positive way.” However, never forgetting that hospitality is a business, she advocates a “balanced approach.” “We need to be a great employer for our team, good hosts for our guests, and great partners in the communities in which we operate. We also want to ensure we are performing in such a way that our brand partners are proud of how we are representing them and we get a great return for our investors and ownership groups.”

Six Takeaways From 30 Years in Hospitality

