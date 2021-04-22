This Week’s Comings & Goings

Kerry V. Ranson has been promoted to chief executive officer of HP Hotels; Ranson was previously chief development officer. In this position, Ranson is growing the company’s third-party and asset management portfolio; he will also lead the company’s executive leadership and cultivate partnerships.

HEI Hotels & Resorts has promoted multiple executives in its c-suite: Karl Murphy to chief commercial officer, Dan Walworth to chief strategy and compliance officer, Rachel Moniz to chief operations officer, Marcus Harris to chief financial officer, and Nigel Hurst to chief human resource officer.

Brune Poirson has been named chief sustainability officer for Accor, and is a member of its executive team. In this position, Poirson is leading the company’s development of sustainability efforts. In her career, Poirson was a member of the French Parliament, and was Secretary of State for the environmental transition for three years.

Hilton has named Colette Baruth vice president and commercial director for all-inclusive hotels and resorts in the Americas. Baruth has worked in the travel and tourism industry for 25 years. She was most recently vice president of global commerce and distribution for the Americas for AMResorts.

Dean Heyl has been named vice president of government affairs for the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA). Heyl will be working at the AAHOA Washington, D.C., office and joining its executive team. Before AAHOA, Heyl was director of the Office of Public Liaison for the U.S. Department of Labor.

Stonehill Pace – a platform from Stonehill – has added new appointments to its growing team. Promotions include Jared Schlosser to senior vice president and head, Lisa Nordel to vice president of operations, and Allison Neary to senior analyst. In addition, Gabrielle Arieno and Robert Loeb have been named business development associates, and Jadah Quick has been named senior asset management analyst.

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in the Hill County resort of San Antonio, Texas, has named Steven J. Smith general manager. Before joining the property, Smith was general manager of the Hyatt Regency Houston, but he has also worked in for Hyatt Regency properties in Washington, D.C., Long Beach, and Bellevue.

Jarrod Finley has been named director of sales and marketing for the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City. Finley will be developing sales and marketing initiatives to drive bookings to the convention hotel. Finley was most recently vice president of sales for the San Diego Tourism Authority, and he has over 20 years of hospitality experience.

Outrigger Hospitality Group has named two new hires: Brian Lynx is area director of sales and marketing for Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger, Waikiki Malia by Outrigger; and OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger; and Rey Baysa is executive chef for the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resorts’ Kani Ka Pila Grille.

Yedla Management Company has named multiple leadership hires for its Walt Disney World Gateway Hotels at Orlando’s FLAMINGO CROSSINGS Town Center: Joseph Clark is director of food and beverage for the complex, Beth Lyon is director of sales, and Kristina Marsal is sales manager.

Elizabeth Burks has been named catering sales and events manager for the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon. Before her new position, Burks worked in conferences for the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, The St. Regis Atlanta, The Westin Peachtree Plaza Atlanta, the W Atlanta – Downtown, and the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Airport.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa has made three new hires: Robert Hamburg is executive chef; Kate Killoran is food and beverage director; and Lesley Blackburn is director of catering and conference services. The three new hires are leading food and beverage experiences for the resort.

James Gregg has been named director of sales and marketing for The Hermitage Hotel, where he will lead operations for the property’s sales, marketing, and revenue teams. In addition, Gregg will lead partnerships for the property’s food and beverage outlets. Gregg worked for Hotel Nikko San Francisco and InterContinental San Francisco during his career.

Snow King Resort, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property in Jackson, Wyoming, has named Andy Blair to director of finance. Before this position, Blair was director of finance for Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which was a Benchmark operated property during his tenure.

Commercial real estate advisory firm Broadacre Financial has named Karen L. Whitman director, and she will be responsible for the group’s Boston office. Whitman is raising debt and equity capital for hospitality projects and construction for select projects. During her career, Whitman worked for Hilton for 30 years during her career.

Jamie Prestileo has been promoted vice president of sales and marketing for Phonesuite Direct, a hospitality communications subsidiary of Phonesuite. Prestileo joined Phonesuite Direct as director of sales and marketing in 2020, and he will work on the continuing development of the company’s strategies and initiatives.