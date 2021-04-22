Pyramid Hotel Group Announces Meeting Bubble Initiative

BOSTON — Pyramid Hotel Group (PHG), a privately held Boston-based hotel and asset management company, announced an enhanced 2021 health and safety approach to meetings and events. The “Meeting Bubble” initiative follows local and CDC guidelines, implements the PHG protocols, and allows groups to book entire or half floors instead of the typical full hotel buyout. Additionally, each individual hotel offers hybrid meeting options through audio-visual capabilities as well as special perks, programming, and incentives to facilitate safe meetings and events.

“Providing a safe way for groups to connect in-person is a much needed respite after a year of being online,” said Brian Berry, executive vice president of commercial strategy at Pyramid Hotel Group. “By allowing one group to have the entire floor to themselves and special perks such as hospitality suites, it allows a special opportunity to safely work and collaborate together.”

Inspired by the sports teams working together in a bubble environment, hotels managed by Pyramid Hotel Group are offering more flexible, creative ways to keep clients and their teams safe and connected during all phases of the pandemic. At The Lytle Park Hotel, a AAA-Four Diamond hotel in Cincinnati, groups can buyout the entire hotel or just a floor, book all the tables at Subito — the hotel’s Italian restaurant — and reserve all areas of Vista, the rooftop bar. Marriott Clearwater Beach in Florida is offering a “Beach Bubble” program that provides meeting attendees with masks and hand sanitizer, and groups, who can book entire floors, can choose to have meeting rooms with every seat spaced six feet apart. Spartanburg Marriott in South Carolina is offering a “Top Tier Take Over” where groups can reserve the entire top floor inducing a hospitality suite. Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida in Gainesville is offering the “ELEO Exclusive” where groups can have exclusive registration areas and exclusive use of the meeting space. The Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles in California has a group that has an exclusive escalator, dining area, and entire floor level dedicated to their team members.

In addition, following intensive COVID safety protocols and implementing strict requirements to protect the health of both guests and employees, all participating hotels offer special incentives when groups book an entire floor. Examples of potential perks hotels may provide as part of the Meeting Bubble program include room upgrades; complimentary cocktail receptions; and exclusive hospitality suites and lounge areas. Other perks include loyalty points, room upgrades, and discounts on food and beverage depending on the hotel and room nights booked.

Hotels participating in the Meeting Bubble include, but are not limited to:

Aloft Sarasota in Sarasota, Florida

Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Marriott Burlington in Burlington, Massachusetts

Clearwater Beach Marriott Suites on Sand Key in Clearwater Beach, Florida

Cleveland Marriott East in Cleveland, Ohio

Courtyard by Marriott Pittsburgh North/Cranberry Woods in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown in Manchester, New Hampshire

Doubletree Tampa Airport in Tampa, Florida

Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida

Hotel Indigo in Detroit, Michigan

Hilton at Penn’s Landing Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hilton Birmingham at University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama

Hilton Raleigh North Hills in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hyatt House in Charleston, South Carolina

Hyatt Place in Charleston, South Carolina

Le Méridien Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina

Marriott Pittsburgh North in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sheraton Gateway LAX in Los Angeles, California

Spartanburg Marriott in Spartanburg, South Carolina

The Godfrey in Tampa, Florida

The Lytle Park Hotel in Cincinnati, Ohio

The Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida

The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield, Arizona

Tarrytown House Estate in Tarrytown, New York

COVID-19 Protocols

Pyramid Hotel Group requires all its hotels to be in compliance with government mandates and follow CDC guidelines. Additionally, the company has implemented extensive COVID-19 protocols for the safety and well-being of guests and employees. Protocols include, but are not limited to, required wearing of masks in public areas, elevator occupancy limits, and limits on group sizes. Staff are required to follow stringent safety measures including wearing masks at all times, using gloves when serving, frequent hand-washing, and wellness checks. To provide additional safety measures, the hotels feature contactless check-in, hand sanitizers at all doors and elevator banks, increased cleaning of public areas, restricted numbers in public spaces and event rooms, and increased room sanitation procedures. The existing rigorous protocols are updated with the evolving COVID-19 situation.