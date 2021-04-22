STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Declines After Spring Break

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — Weekly hotel occupancy in the United States fell 2.6 percentage points from the previous week, according to STR‘s latest data through April 17, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance: April 11-17, 2021 Occupancy: 57.3 percent

ADR: $107.16

RevPAR: $61.37

Following the end of spring break, weekly demand fell back below the 22 million mark, and occupancy dipped to its lowest level since mid-March. The ADR level was also $5 less after two straight weeks above $112.

After elevated performance throughout the spring break period, Florida saw its largest week-to-week decline in occupancy (8 points) since early January. Most Florida markets that were trending above corresponding weeks from 2019 fell back when using that same comparison. Additional insights are available in STR’s Market Recovery Monitor.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa (77.7 percent) and Miami (73.8 percent) experienced the highest occupancy levels. The lowest occupancy levels from the Top 25 Markets came in Boston (40.0 percent) and San Francisco/San Mateo (41.1 percent).

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed slightly lower occupancy (55.4 percent) but higher ADR ($115.74) than all other markets.