Ashford Hospitality Trust Closes on Hotel Sale, Gives Asset Update

DALLAS, Texas—Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. announced that it has closed on the sale of the 85-room Hampton Inn in Lawrenceville, Georgia for $8.1 million ($95,300 per key). The sale price represented a 6.0 percent capitalization rate on trailing 12-month net operating income through March 2024. All the net proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes including paying down the company’s strategic financing.

The company also announced the transfer of the company’s possession and control of the hotel properties securing the $180.7 million KEYS A Loan Pool and the $174.4 million KEYS B Loan Pool to a court-appointed receiver. The company has been fully cooperating with the servicer for a consensual foreclosure or deed instead of foreclosure on these properties since July 2023. As a result of the transfer, the company has no further economic interest in the operations of these hotels:

KEYS A Loan Pool Hotels:

Courtyard Columbus Tipton Lakes—Columbus, Indiana

Courtyard Old Town—Scottsdale, Arizona

Residence Inn Hughes Center—Las Vegas, Nevada

Residence Inn Phoenix Airport—Phoenix, Arizona

Residence Inn San Jose Newark—Newark, California

SpringHill Suites Manhattan Beach—Hawthorne, California

SpringHill Suites Plymouth Meeting—Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania

KEYS B Loan Pool Hotels:

Courtyard Basking Ridge—Basking Ridge, New Jersey

Courtyard Newark Silicon Valley—Newark, California

Courtyard Oakland Airport—Oakland, California

Courtyard Plano Legacy Park—Plano, Texas

Residence Inn Plano—Plano, Texas

SpringHill Suites BWI Airport—Baltimore, Maryland

TownePlace Suites Manhattan Beach—Hawthorne, California

“We are pleased with the progress we have made on our deleveraging plan, including the transfer of the KEYS A&B loan pool assets to the receiver,” said Rob Hays, Ashford Trust’s president and CEO. “We continue to have several assets in the market at various stages of the sales process and look forward to providing more updates in the coming weeks.”

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.