This Week’s Comings and Goings

Maxwell Spangler is corporate technology and systems manager, a newly created role, for Charlestowne Hotels. In this position, Spangler is leading data and IT support for the Charlestowne portfolio while growing design, development, and software initiatives for the company’s technology systems.

Aimbridge has promoted Simon Mendy and Ben Perelmuter to executive vice presidents of operations. Mendy is an expert in the extended-stay division and joined Aimbridge as senior vice president of operations in 2018, while Perelmuter is an expert in the select-service category and joined Aimbridge in 2007 as general manager of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa Westshore.

Max Childs is general manager and Stacey Washburn is director of sales and marketing for the recently opened Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country, managed by Azul Hospitality Group. Childs is leading the property’s operations, and Washburn is responsible for revenue strategies and growth.

Advertisement

The AC Hotel Washington, DC Convention Center is welcoming Mark Namdar to oversee operations and lead the executive team as general manager. In addition, Erich Hosbach has recently been named director of sales. Both Namdar and Hosbach also work at the Moxy Downtown DC.

Jason Trollip has been named managing director for the Tides Inn in Irvington, Va., an Enchantment Group property. Before joining the Tides Inn, Trollip was managing director for The Cove, Eleuthera, which is part of the Enchantment Group. During his career, he was also a manager for Nihi Hotels & Resorts Nihiwatu, Nihi Sumba Island, Indonesia.

The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club has named Tabish Siddiquie general manager, where he will lead operations and business strategies for the property. Before joining his new property, Siddiquie was general manager for The Ritz-Carlton Denver, and before that, he spent time with The Ritz-Carlton brand globally.

Corey Stewart has been named director of food and beverage for the Beeman Hotel in Dallas, Texas, an Evolution Hospitality property, where he will lead culinary offerings. Stewart is also responsible for leading the property’s new barbecue restaurant concept that opened in September.

The Plantation on Crystal River, Fla., has named Laurie Pike director of sales and Rosemary White marketing manager. Pike will lead the sales and marketing teams for groups, catering, and conventions, as well as sales team development, and White is developing marketing strategies to grow the property’s revenue.

Vishal Daga is vice president of business development for Capella Hotel Group. During his career, Daga worked for brands including Taj Hotels, Six Senses Hotels & Resorts, and Rosewood Hotel Group. He was most recently senior director of development for APAC for Rosewood.

LOGE, a lifestyle hospitality brand, has appointed Lindsay Wolff-Logsdon chief culture officer, a new C-suite role, where she will manage the people, brand, and communications divisions of the company. In addition, Ian McCledon has been promoted to director of operations from regional manager.

John Burns has been named a senior advisor for PROVision Partners, where he is growing the firm’s strategies and is a resource for key engagement. Burns was inducted into the Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) International Hospitality Technology Hall of Fame in 2006.

Volan Technology, a contact tracing software company, has hired Tom Underhill and Tony Yousfi to support the company’s expansion as vice presidents. Underhill is leading marketing strategies as vice president of sales, and Yousfi is building the meetings and conventions space as vice president of hospitality sales.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING