This Week’s Comings and Goings

Island Hospitality Management appointed Samantha Fisher as chief investment officer. Fisher will bring her understanding of diverse U.S. markets and established relationships with the industry’s leading owners and investors to spearhead growth and development strategies for Island Hospitality’s portfolio. Fisher joins Island Hospitality Management after serving as senior vice president and managing director at Hodges Ward Elliott.

David Capps has been named executive vice president of development for Aimbridge Hospitality. As executive vice president of development, Capps is focusing on identifying management growth opportunities across all hotel verticals, fostering new joint venture opportunities, and working with capital partners, lenders, brokers, and brands. Capps previously served as an assistant vice president at Merrill Lynch Capital.

Canyon Ranch Woodside has named Kristi Dickinson general manager, where she will manage the transformative wellness retreat, which reopened in September with new programs designed to inspire a well way of life during these challenging times. Prior to Canyon Ranch Woodside, Dickinson was the director of spa and wellness at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa.

Michael O’Donohue has been appointed general manager at Fairmont Grand Del Mar. O’Donohue is responsible for managing the overall team and operations, performance, and strategic direction. Prior to Grand Del Mar, O’Donohue has served nearly five years with Montage International as general manager at Pendry San Diego.

Opening in early 2021, Thompson San Antonio has announced two new appointments to its leadership team. Ted Knighton has been named general manager, and Sofie Vasquez has been named director of sales and marketing. Both executives are experienced hospitality professionals who will oversee hotel operations, strategic sales, and marketing initiatives.

Wilson Associates has promoted JoyceLynn Lagula to design principal of both the Los Angeles and Las Vegas studios. Lagula will oversee design direction and business development for the two emerging Southwest offices. Lagula was previously designed director in Las Vegas.

