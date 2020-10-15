HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy hit 50 percent for just the second time since the low point of the pandemic, according to the latest STR data for the week of October 4-10, 2020. In August, occupancy hit 50 percent for the first time since mid-March before dipping back below 50 percent again.

Compared to the same week last year, U.S. hotel occupancy for the week of October 4-10 declined 29.2 percent year over year to 50 percent—up from 47.9 percent the previous week. Average daily rate (ADR) fell 25.9 percent to $97.67 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 47.5 percent to $48.85.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Oct. 4-10, 2020 vs. Oct. 6-12, 2019 Occupancy: 50.0% (-29.2%)

ADR: $97.67 (-25.9%)

RevPAR: $48.85 (-47.5%)

While a handful of the highest occupancy markets were those in areas affected by natural disasters (e.g., California wildfires), Saturday produced the week’s highest occupancy (65.2 percent) and ADR ($110.84), indicating that the leisure and weekend staycation demand seen during the summer may make appearances into the fall.

Advertisement

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (44.1 percent) but higher ADR ($101.17) than all other markets during the week of October 4-10.

Seven of those major markets reached or surpassed 50 percent occupancy, led by Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (54.7 percent); Houston, Texas (54.4 percent); and San Diego, California (54.2 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (19.3 percent), and Orlando, Florida (33.7 percent).

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE