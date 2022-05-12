This Week’s Comings and Goings

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) announced four promotions and one new hire. As the newly promoted SVP of operations, Ron Mader will oversee the company’s full-service hotel portfolio. Margie Vito was promoted to the newly created role of SVP of operations and transitions where she will be responsible for operational leadership of a portfolio of HVMG hotels, leading the on-boarding and stabilization process for new hotels, and leading operational and training and development initiatives. As newly promoted general managers and regional directors of operations, Androse Bell will continue as GM at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, Fla., with additional oversight of a handful of other resort and lifestyle properties, and Bob Kisker will continue as GM of Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Perimeter Center, as well as oversee several of HVMG’s Hilton branded hotels. The company also named Robert Babst director of operations for select brands; Babst most recently oversaw a portfolio of Marriott and Hilton hotels as regional director of operations for InterMountain Management.

As HEI Hotels & Resorts is in the midst of closing 10 joint venture acquisitions in partnership with several institutional investors, the firm hired Thomas Papelian as managing director of investments. Papelian joins HEI after a long tenure at Marriott International, where he increased the company’s managed and franchised footprint of full-service hotels in the United States.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts promoted Mónica Bernstein to EVP and general counsel. Bernstein joined Crestline in 2019 and assumed responsibility for all legal issues arising with respect to hotel operations, hotel development, corporate governance, and asset management. She previously served as SVP, assistant general counsel at Interstate Hotels. Advertisement Rosewood Hotels & Resorts appointed Marlene Poynder as managing director of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, in New York City. With more than 30 years of experience in hospitality and tourism, Poynder is the first woman to lead the Upper East Side hotel. Most recently, Poynder held the position of general manager at the Conrad New York Downtown.

The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa in Destin, Fla., added Robert Morgan as general manager. With nearly two decades of hospitality industry experience, Morgan will oversee daily operations of the beach resort. Morgan joins The Henderson from the Renaissance Charleston Historic District Hotel, where he served as GM for over two years.

Dorchester Collection named John Scanlon general manager of The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Scanlon is the former general manager of Mayfair’s 45 Park Lane. As the new GM at The Beverly Hills Hotel, Scanlon will usher in 110 years for the legendary property.

Two Florida Hyatt hotels, Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa, announce Brittany Doyle as regional marketing manager. Doyle will oversee marketing strategies to drive traffic, increase revenue, and generate growth for each property. Doyle returns to Hyatt after working as a paid digital media strategist for IMG Academy and marketing manager for Davidson Hospitality Beach.