This Week’s Comings and Goings

James Bermingham has been named CEO of Virgin Hotels. Bermingham previously spent almost 20 years with Montage International before moving to Virgin Hotels. Bermingham’s responsibilities include growing the company’s pipeline and maintaining successful customer service experiences.

Evolution Hospitality, the lifestyle division of Aimbridge Hospitality, announced that Angela S. Kuzma has joined the team as vice president of lifestyle operations. She brings 25 years of lifestyle and food and beverage experience to her new role. Kuzma was most recently global vice president of restaurant and bars for Marriott International.

Rosewood Hotel Group has made multiple promotions to support the group’s growth strategy: Brad Berry is now vice president, global residential development; Alexander Dadak is vice president, development – Europe; Deborah Kelly is vice president, talent and culture – Asia Pacific; and SiuYin Ko is vice president, global sales.

Advertisement

Stephen Stoycos has been appointed to executive vice president of hotelAVE’s Hospitality Advisory & Consulting segment. Stoycos has been hired to assist in sustainable growth for the company. Stoycos worked as the managing director of investments and real estate capital for a private company before hotelAVE.

Duetto has promoted Michael Schäffner to vice president of sales EMEA and hired Matthias Heel as director of hospitality solutions EMEA. Schäffner recently assisted in growing Duetto’s EMEA position and footprint, and Heel previously worked in revenue and reservations jobs for multiple hotels and groups.

MMI has promoted Renee Stormes to vice president of human resources. In addition, Dave Jenner is expanding the role of chief financial officer to include the procurement department. Both Stormes and Jenner are joining the MMI executive committee and will help carry the group forward.

Anthony Duggan has been announced as area vice president of Miraval Group. His position includes Miraval Arizona, Miraval Austin, and Miraval Berkshires. Duggan is operationally leading the resorts and overseeing guest experiences. He was previously general manager of the Miraval Austin and he will continue this role in his new position.

Nanette Horner has been named vice president of legal and general counsel for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Before her new position, Horner was executive vice president, chief counsel, and chief compliance officer for Empire Resorts, Inc. She was also a regulator for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The Art Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, has promoted Aaron Bajorek to general manager. Bajorek was previously hotel manager of the property and will continue to elevate the hotel in this new capacity. Bajorek worked for hotels including Brown Palace Hotel and Spa in Denver before the Art Hotel.

Ryan Rauscher has been appointed general manager of The Ryder Hotel, operated by Pivot, in Charleston, S.C. Rauscher is creating business development initiatives and leading management for the property. Previously, Rauscher was director of rooms for Playa Largo Resort & Spa, Autograph Collection, in Key Largo, Fla.

Benchmark is welcoming Chris Steffich to lead the new David Rubenstein Forum at the University of Chicago, a conference center hotel on the college’s Hyde Park Campus. Steffich was previously general manager of the Wingspread Retreat & Executive Conference Center in Racine, Wis., also a Benchmark hotel.

Robert Brashler has been named general manager, Kelly Giger has been named director of sales and marketing, and Gavin Hetrick has been named director of food and beverage and executive chef for the Industrialist Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, which HRI Properties is opening this spring.

Campbell House has announced that Darrell Long is part of the company. Long is a founding partner of Campbell House and is leading the firm’s EMEA expansion. Long brings 25 years of design experience to the company, and he was the managing director of Wilson Associates before joining Campbell House.

Sensei, a wellness brand, is welcoming four hires to its executive and on-property teams: Alexandra Waterspiel is chief operating officer; Jacqueline Pucci is head of people operations; Lara Weiss is director of sales and revenue management; and Bere Olmedo is director for the Sensei Lana’i Retreat.

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE