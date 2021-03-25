Spire Hospitality to Manage Hilton Garden Inn Portland/Lake Oswego

Irving, Texas — Spire Hospitality has assumed management of the Hilton Garden Inn Portland/Lake Oswego. The property’s owners—The Roxborough Group, LLC, AWH Partners, and West Point Partners—plan to renovate the hotel over the next several years, including upgrades to the lobby and public spaces, as well as a new fitness center.

The hotel’s amenities include complimentary WiFi, an indoor pool, a fitness center, pet-friendly rooms, a business center, and free parking. The property has nearly 1,225 square feet of event space. There’s also an on-site restaurant, The Garden Grille & Bar.

Adjacent to the intersection of Interstate 5 and Highway 217, the busiest intersection in Oregon, the 179-room Hilton Garden Inn Portland/Lake Oswego is within walking distance of restaurants; in proximity to Bridgeport Village, an outdoor shopping complex known for its array of restaurants and boutiques, and Kruse Woods Corporate Park, a 20-building office campus located in Lake Oswego; and a 10-minute drive from Downtown Portland.

