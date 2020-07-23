This Week’s Comings and Goings

Jay Wetzel is the new vice president of food and beverage for the Americas at Rosewood Hotel Group. With more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Wetzel returns to Rosewood Hotel Group after a three-year tenure with Virgin Hotels, where he served as vice president of food and beverage.

Jeff Kolessar has been promoted from senior vice president of development and acquisitions to chief development officer at GF Hotels & Resorts. Kolessar has been with the company for more than 30 years, serving in various roles touching on hotel acquisitions and dispositions, receiverships, asset management, and new development.

Hotel Revival has hired its first director of culture and impact, Jason Bass, a previous consultant, as the property accelerates its social impact mission. The role will entail building brand loyalty by engaging the community, guests, neighbors, and partners to build stronger cultural programming.

Preparing for reopening, Canopy by Hilton Jersey City is appointing a new general manager, Sietse Nabben, and a new director of sales and marketing, Irene Song. Hailing from the Netherlands, Nabben was most recently the managing director at Highgate’s Royalton Park Avenue Hotel. Song previously held the director of sales position at a Red Lion Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express in Boast Hotels’ portfolio.

Montage Hotels & Resorts has appointed Matt Bailey as the new general manager at Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii. With more than four decades of experience, Bailey is returning to Hawaii, where he spent 20 years of his career. He most recently served as managing director of Carmel Valley Ranch in California.

Jacob Staffin has been appointed director of food and beverage for the Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection. With more than 10 years of experience in F&B management, Staffin will oversee all F&B operations for the collection’s epicurean center and three ranches, including The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Magee Homestead, and French Creek Sportsmen’s Club.

Steve Belmonte, hospitality industry veteran and former president and CEO of the Ramada hotel chain for almost 11 years, has joined the U.S. investment banking firm Amdel Associates Inc. He will serve as the managing director of its hospitality division.

