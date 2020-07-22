Loews Defines Its Brand in New Campaign: ‘Welcoming You Like Family’

NEW YORK — Loews Hotels this week launched a multi-channel campaign to define the brand as one rooted in welcoming and caring for guests like family. According to the company, “Welcoming You Like Family” is both a campaign and a philosophy designed to guide service and operations and unite the 26 Loews hotels and resorts across the United States.

“In 2019 we began the process to identify a much-needed opportunity to define a new brand message that captured what makes Loews Hotels different,” said Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. “‘Welcoming you like family’ clearly defines the brand and what our hotels do best, which is care for guests just like we care for our own family. While deeply ingrained in our DNA, this message resonates now more than ever in the age of COVID-19, and there couldn’t be a better time to stand behind what makes Loews unique in the industry.”

The brand message stemmed from a positioning exercise Loews Hotels conducted through internal stakeholder interviews, external focus groups, and a multi-disciplinary internal workshop. Loews Hotels partnered with creative and branding agency, Winkreative, for additional insights gathering, conceptualization, execution, and production, and engaged photographer Patrick Michael Chin for campaign imagery. The rollout of “Welcoming You Like Family”—which encompasses video, photography, digital experience platforms, and on-property touchpoints—includes an advertising campaign, refreshed visual identity, and omni-channel marketing activation across the Loews website, hotel rooms, and social media networks. On property, the campaign will be included in signage and touchpoints throughout hotels to guide guests through their stay. Loews team members are featured throughout the campaign creative, including within video and photography assets.

“At Loews, we understand that the future of travel is contingent on how hospitality brands make guests feel,” said Sarah Murov, vice president, communication and brand, Loews Hotels & Co. “While important, guest comfort needs to go beyond simply communicating cleaning protocols and statistics. Brands need to find a way to connect with their guests and ensure that a human element to travel remains, even in our currently physically distanced world. Through ‘Welcoming You Like Family,’ we aim to do just that.”

Additionally, “Welcoming you Like Family” will become the name of the company’s new and enhanced protocols and standards.