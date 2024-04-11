This Week’s Comings & Goings

First Hospitality announced the appointment of Matt Schuster as chief financial officer. Schuster will lead the company’s financial services functions including financial reporting, treasury operations, and corporate financial planning.

GF Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Warren Aston as senior vice president, business development. In his new role, Aston will deliver business development initiatives, evolve relationships with clients, and expand GF’s capabilities.

U.S. Travel Association announced Fred Dixon as the incoming president and CEO of Brand USA. Dixon has 20-plus years of experience with a focus on metrics, accountability, and achieving goals.

Arlo Hotels announced the appointment of Cordell Nelson as general manager of the Arlo Washington, D.C., which is opening in Fall 2024. Nelson was previously the general manager of Arlo SoHo.

The Grove Resort & Water Park announced the appointment of Jessica Sherbert as the resort’s director of sales. Sherbert joins The Grove Resort & Water Park from the Marriott Village Orlando, where she spent the last four years as director of sales and marketing.

The Pensacola Beach Resort appointed Misty Pacheco as director of sales. Pacheco assumed the position immediately and has been managing sales for the property and soliciting new opportunities.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Kevin Lee to the role of executive chef of Pendry Park City. Lee’s culinary skill set will contribute to the experiences and culinary concepts across the resort.

Kona Kai San Diego from Noble House Hotels & Resorts named Ethan Brown as its new executive chef. Brown oversees the kitchen and the property’s signature dining experience, Vessel Restaurant + Bar, in addition to meetings, events, and in-room dining.

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco announced the appointment of Enrique Nepomuceno as director of engineering. Nepomuceno most recently served as chief engineer of the Marriott Marquis Chicago.

Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection, announced the appointment of Chiara Tamburlini as its newest golf ambassador. Tamburlini will play a role in elevating the golf experience for Primland Resort’s guests and members.

15o8 announced the appointment of Scott Miller as regional director of North America. Miller joins the company from AvroKO where he held the position of global director of development since 2016.

Highgate expanded its Hawaii leadership team by appointing two executives: Gary Spencer as senior vice president of sales and marketing, Luxury, Lifestyle & Hawaii; and Erika Kauffman as regional director of communications.

The Ranch Hudson Valley announced John Bottino as general manager, Michael Narciso as executive chef, and Gina McAlpin as head of programming.