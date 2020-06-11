This Week’s Comings and Goings

John Russell, Jr., has been appointed chief executive officer for Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLHC). Russell has been serving as interim chief executive officer since December 3, 2019. Before joining RLHC, Russell was president and chief operations officer of Sentry Hospitality since October 2017.

Extended Stay America (ESA) has announced that Mark Williams is now managing director of franchise development. In this position, Williams is growing the brand’s North American portfolio of franchise conversions and new-build properties. Williams was senior vice president for Radisson Hotel Group before joining ESA.

Jeff Toscano is executive vice president of Pivot Hotels & Resorts by Davidson Hotels & Resorts. As executive vice president, Toscano is growing guest expectations through new programming, as well as leading team performance and profitability. Toscano was senior vice president of operations for the East region for Hyatt Hotels Corporation before Pivot Hotels & Resorts.

The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mass., a Main Street Hospitality property, has named Max Scherff general manager. Scherff will lead employees to meet and exceed guest expectations with service and product quality. Before joining The Red Lion Inn, Scherff was hotel director for Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Mass.

Alexandria Barnhardt has been appointed general manager of Knob Hill Inn, a boutique hotel in Ketchum, Idaho. Barnhardt is responsible for leading operations and team members for the property. Prior to Knob Hill Inn, Barnhardt was the snow sports and mountain operations administrative manager for Sun Valley Company.

Effective June 1, 2020, Rummy Pandit has been named the dean of the College of Hospitality Management at Johnson & Wales University Providence Campus. Pandit was the executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality, and Tourism at Stockton University before his new position.

Kevin Rosa has been named director of sales and marketing for the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, a beachfront property in South Walton, Fla. As director of sales and marketing, Rosa is executing strategies for group markets, developing new programs, and leading performance management and recruiting for the sales team.

