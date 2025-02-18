Extended Stay America Opens 20th Premier Suites Hotel in Florida

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Bradenton. This is the latest development in Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ continued growth and its 20th Floridian property. Over the past year, Extended Stay America has doubled the number of franchise owners across its family of brands.

“Opening the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Bradenton is an important step in our commitment to expanding our footprint in high extended stay demand markets,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “This opening marks the second Extended Stay America Premier Suites in Sandpiper Hospitality’s portfolio. We are confident that Sandpiper Hospitality’s experience in providing long-term hotel accommodations will make this property a top choice for both business and leisure travelers to the area.”

The four-story, 124-room newly constructed Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Bradenton has WiFi, healthy breakfast, cable, a 24-hour fitness room, onsite guest laundry, and Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ signature lobby with additional vending options. All suites include fully equipped kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, cookware, utensils, dishes, bedding, recliner, and workspace, making it a choice for long-term business travelers, contractors, and those seeking temporary housing solutions.

“We are excited to add the Extended Stay America Premier Suites-Bradenton to the Sandpiper family of hotels and further expand our growing presence on the Suncoast of Florida,” says Andrew Anderson, Chief Acquisitions Officer, Sandpiper Lodging Trust. “We are confident that the hotel’s strategic location, combined with the Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ brand offerings, will provide a much-needed lodging option for the continuing influx of travelers coming to the Bradenton-Sarasota market for work or leisure and need a comfortable place to call home for a day, week or an extended period of time.”

The property is located off I-75, near Tropicana Products, Inc., First Watch Restaurant Group, Bealls Inc., Manatee Memorial Hospital, IMG Academy, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, State College of Florida, Riverwalk, and the Anna Maria Island Beaches. The Bradenton Area Convention Center is undergoing an expansion, including adding a 14,000-square-foot ballroom, which is expected to attract increased business and association conventions.

In addition to the Bradenton property, Sandpiper Hospitality developed the Extended Stay America Premier Suites hotel in Sparks, Nevada.