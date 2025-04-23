Charlotte, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Colorado Springs, marking the brand’s continued expansion in high-demand markets.

Developed by Integrated Hospitality Construction, the four-story, 120-room newly constructed Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Colorado Springs hotel offers amenities including free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, premium cable, a fitness room, onsite guest laundry, and a lobby with additional vending options. All suites include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as signature bedding, a recliner, and a workspace.

“Opening the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Colorado Springs is an important step in our commitment to expanding our footprint in key markets with strong economic drivers,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “This opening marks the second newly constructed Extended Stay America Premier Suites property by Integrated Hospitality Construction. We are confident that their experience in providing long-term hotel accommodations will make this property a top choice for both business and leisure travelers to the area.”

“We believe Colorado Springs is an ideal market for extended-stay lodging, and this location’s proximity to key transit and military hubs makes it a perfect fit,” said Steve Daniel, founding partner, Blueline Equity Partners. “We appreciate the continued support from Extended Stay America’s management team and look forward to a strong and successful partnership as we expand our footprint in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region.”

The Extended Stay America Premier Suites — Colorado Springs is located near five major military bases, including Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, the United States Air Force Academy, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, as well as NORAD, and offers easy access to UCHealth Memorial Hospital, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Compassion International, Progressive Insurance, Leidos, Amazon, Oracle, University of Colorado – Colorado Springs, and Pikes Peak State College. The hotel is also near the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

In addition to the Colorado Springs property, Integrated Hospitality Construction has broken ground on a new Premier Suites hotel in Denver. Their portfolio also includes an Extended Stay America Premier Suites hotel in Pueblo, which opened in 2024.