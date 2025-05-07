CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Charlottesville. Developed and managed by KARA Hospitality, the four-story, 92-room property brings Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ blend of comfort, convenience, and affordability to one of Virginia’s most popular cities.

“As the demand for extended stay accommodations continues to grow, we continue to introduce new Extended Stay America Premier Suites to dynamic markets like Charlottesville,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “This opening reflects our commitment to working with experienced developers like KARA Hospitality, who share our mission of providing travelers with spacious, well-appointed accommodations that support their extended stay needs.”

The Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Charlottesville offers free wi-fi, complimentary breakfast, premium cable, 24-hour fitness room, onsite guest laundry, and a lobby with additional vending options. All suites include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes. All suites also include widescreen 50″ TVs, signature bedding, recliners, and workspace.

“We are excited to expand KARA Hospitality’s portfolio with this new property in Charlottesville, Virginia,” said Mitesh Amin, managing partner, KARA Hospitality. “Charlottesville is a vibrant community, and this new Extended Stay America Premier Suites will offer business, university, and leisure travelers the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and affordability. With thoughtfully designed amenities and a focus on creating a welcoming environment, we look forward to serving guests seeking extended stay accommodations that feel like home.”

The Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Charlottesville offers guests access to government facilities, hospitals, and educational institutions, including the University of Virginia Hospital, Martha Jefferson Hospital, National Ground Intelligence Center, UVA Research Park, the University of Virginia, Piedmont Community College, the Army JAG School, and top Charlottesville attractions like Monticello, the Rotunda, the Discovery Museum, and the Monticello Wine Trail.

In addition to the Charlottesville property, KARA Hospitality has developed Extended Stay America Premier Suites hotels in Colonial Heights, Fredericksburg, and Harrisonburg, Virginia. KARA Hospitality is also planning to develop a Premier Suites hotel in the Roanoke area