CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Phoenix – Chandler – Airport. This is the latest development in Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ continued growth as a midscale extended-stay brand since it launched in 2021.

Developed by Concord Hospitality and Whitman Peterson, the four-story, 124-room property expands the Extended Stay America Premier Suites brand in the Chandler market, located within the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area.

“We are excited to welcome the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Phoenix – Chandler – Airport to our system. The Chandler area has seen tremendous business and population growth,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “Our partnership with Concord Hospitality delivers thoughtfully designed accommodations that meet the evolving needs of extended-stay guests in this rapidly growing market.”

The Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Phoenix – Chandler – Airport has WiFi, breakfast, cable, a 24-hour fitness room, onsite guest laundry, and Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ signature lobby with additional vending options. All suites include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, dishes, widescreen 50″ TVs, signature bedding, recliners, and workspace.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first Extended Stay America hotel in Chandler, Arizona,” said Mark Laport, president and CEO, Concord Hospitality. “From our perspective, it’s a great brand name, high-quality product, and has a proven track record. Opening our first ESA in a dynamic market like Chandler checked all the boxes for us. We look forward to welcoming travelers and providing them with a home-away-from-home experience.”

The property offers access to both Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Mesa Gateway Airport and is located near Lockheed Martin, Intel, Tokyo Electron Limited, SME Steel Contractors, ASML Holding, and Dignity Health’s Chandler Regional Medical Center. Additionally, the property is minutes from the University of Arizona, Chandler, and regional logistics and manufacturing hubs, including ITS Logistics and Iron Mountain. Guests will also have access to the nearby Cactus League Spring Training venues.

“We are so excited to open our 19th economy or mid-priced short-term stay hotel and our very first Extended Stay America Premier Suites, said Paul Novak, partner, Whitman Peterson. “We are so impressed with ESA’s focus on the extended stay customer and are looking forward to hosting guests at the newest ESA in the Phoenix area.”