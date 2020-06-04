This Week’s Comings and Goings

Alex Kim is now president of Enchantment Group. Kim is leading Enchantment Group’s portfolio of four independent resorts, as well as overseeing operations for multiple company departments. Kim was managing director of the Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, Calif., before joining Enchantment Group.

Rebecca Wells is joining the CoralTree Hospitality Group executive team as its vice president of finance. Prior to joining CoralTree, Wells was part of the corporate finance team for Destination Hotels and she assisted in its transition to Two Roads Hospitality. She was also a controller for the Inverness Hotel during her career.

Sarah Williams has been promoted to vice president of operations for Hospitality Management LLC. Prior to her promotion, she was general manager for the Best Western Plus Patterson Park Inn. As vice president of operations, Williams is leading housekeeping and cleaning procedures for the company’s portfolio in direct response to COVID-19.

Crown Group is expanding from Australia to the United States, and it has named Patrick Caruso head of U.S. development and Samuel Sunito as a development associate. Caruso is leading the expansion to the United States and has over 15 years of development experience, and Sunito will work to bring new development opportunities the company.

Milos Davidovic has been named general manager of the Barbary Beach House Key West, where he will lead operations for the DiamondRock Hospitality property. Davidovic was most recently director of hotel operations at The Gwen, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Chicago, and before that, general manager of The Kimpton Gray Chicago.

Mike Hill has been named general manager of The Heathman Hotel Kirkland; in this position, he will manage the property’s operations. Before joining The Heathman, Hill was general manager for the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle and the Kimpton Vintage Seattle. He also was general manager of the Kimpton Grand Hotel in Minneapolis.

Ramsfield Hospitality Finance in New York, N.Y., has promoted Ben Broad to associate, where he will work in asset management efforts and help the firm navigate through the impact of COVID-19. Broad had been with Ramsfield Hospitality Finance for over 18 months prior to his promotion.

