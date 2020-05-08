25 Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2020

The U.S. economy as a whole has changed drastically since the beginning of March, when LODGING started putting together its annual Guide to Management Companies. COVID-19 has majorly disrupted the hotel industry, leading to closed properties and millions of unemployed hospitality workers. When the industry rebounds, hoteliers will be looking to adjust to a new normal, and partnering with the right management company could help some hoteliers find the quickest path to recovery.

A note from the editor: Most of the materials for this guide were collected prior to the U.S. COVID-19 crisis. 

1 Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa, California
Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif.

Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is a global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full-service, select-service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas, and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Chicago, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Scottsdale, Toronto, and Washington, D.C.  Aimbridge’s International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.

Rooms Managed 179,404
Properties Managed 1,267
Third-Party Rooms 179,404
Third-Party Properties 1,267
Revenue $7.5 billion
Contact Bill Stadler — bill.stadler@aimhosp.com
2 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center
Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center

Benchmark

Founded in 1980, Benchmark provides development, management, marketing, and owner-advisory services for resorts, hotels, conference centers, and private clubs. The company also has two collections of independent hotels and resorts in destinations across the United States and the Caribbean: Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio and the Gemstone Collection.

Rooms Managed 9,805
Properties Managed 50
Third-Party Rooms 9,805
Third-Party Properties 50
Revenue $796.8 million
Contact Jeff McIntyre — jmcintyre@benchmarkglobal.com
3 Origin Raleigh
Origin Raleigh, N.C.

Charlestowne Hotels

Founded in 1980, Charlestowne Hotels is a full-service hospitality management company offering hotel development, operational controls, marketing management, revenue optimization, and financial reporting services. Charlestowne Hotels leads its properties to consistently achieve RevPAR growth nearly double the national average. The brand has a portfolio of properties around the country—from independent inns and resorts to franchised hotels and condos. By employing a proficient management style focused on the guest experience, Charlestowne Hotels drives its properties to regularly receive industry accolades and top standings on TripAdvisor, as well as other outlets.

Rooms Managed 3,884 (195 of 3884 are under development)
Properties Managed 48 (5 of 48 are under development)
Third-Party Rooms 3,884 (195 of 3884 are under development)
Third-Party Properties 48 (5 of 48 are under development)
Revenue $147 million
Contact Heather Moldenhauer —hmoldenhauer@charlestownehotels.com
4 Hyde Resort and Residences in Hollywood Beach, Florida
Hyde Resort and Residences in Hollywood Beach, Florida

Chesapeake Hospitality

Chesapeake Hospitality’s status as a third-party hotel management company has evolved over more than 60 years of growth by delivering results through its pursuit of excellence. Chesapeake believes that if talented professionals are treated well and given the tools and motivation to succeed, the numbers will follow. It approaches every opportunity in a manner that is aligned with its performance metrics and that is reflective of its core values.

Rooms Managed 8,702
Properties Managed 43
Third-Party Rooms 8,702
Third-Party Properties 42
Revenue $362.7 million
Contact Steve Smith — ssmith@chesapeakehospitality.com
5 The Ben, Autograph Collection in West Palm Beach, Florida
The Ben, Autograph Collection in West Palm Beach, Florida

Concord Hospitality Enterprises

Development and management company Concord Hospitality Enterprises has spent the last three decades building relationships with investors, partners, and third-party hotel owners across more than $2.5 billion in branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, Concord instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality, and hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability and success. Concord believes its people are its greatest strength. With talent, innovative processes, and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord is committed to being a great place to work for all.

Rooms Managed 19,048
Properties Managed 125
Third-Party Rooms 19,048
Third-Party Properties 125
Revenue Not disclosed
Contact Grant Sabroff — G.Sabroff@concordhotels.com
6 Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California

CoralTree Hospitality Group

Colorado-based CoralTree Hospitality Group is a portfolio of lifestyle hotels and resorts in diverse locations offering distinctive facilities and services. The management company is committed to optimizing the value of every hotel through operations and memorable guest experiences. The goal of Coral Tree is to bring value to owners through property performance and culture. The company currently provides hospitality and assessment management services to hotels and resorts across the United States and Mexico with an emphasis on resort communities with urban, independent properties. The portfolio includes independent, branded, and soft-branded hotels and resorts.

Rooms Managed 5,009
Properties Managed 21
Third-Party Rooms 5,009
Third-Party Properties 21
Revenue $379,374,957
Contact Nancy Kern — nkern@coraltreehospitality.com
7 HALL Arts Hotel in Dallas, Texas
HALL Arts Hotel in Dallas, Texas

Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent is an operator of upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts across the United States and Canada. Crescent is approved to operate under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle hotels and resorts under Latitudes, Lifestyles by Crescent.

Rooms Managed 27,000
Properties Managed 97
Third-Party Rooms 27,000
Third-Party Properties 97
Revenue $1.9 billion
Contact Lilian Hu — lily.hu@crescenthotels.com
8 Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Michigan
Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Michigan

Davidson Hotels & Resorts

With a full-service portfolio, Davidson Hotels & Resorts—along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts—specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale and luxury segments. An operator of Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, Marriott, and Thompson properties, Davidson offers an entrepreneurial management style and mentality that provides the individualized, personal service of a small management company enhanced by the breadth of skill and experience of a larger management company.

Rooms Managed 14,046
Properties Managed 47
Third-Party Rooms 14,046
Third-Party Properties 47
Revenue $1,103,097,244
Contact Steve Margol — smargol@davidsonhotels.com
9 Courtyard Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre, Florida
Courtyard Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre, Florida

GF Hotels & Resorts

Through its operating affiliates, GF Hotels & Resorts is a full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With nearly 80 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 23 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, asset management, loan workout strategies, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of the company’s core hospitality assets within its portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

Rooms Managed 12,460
Properties Managed 71
Third-Party Rooms 12,460
Third-Party Properties 71
Revenue $438.5 million
Contact Jeff Kolessar — KolessarJ@gfhotels.com
10 Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii
Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii

Highgate

Highgate is an investor and manager of hospitality assets. With over 25 years of experience, Highgate operates in key gateway markets, such as New York, San Francisco, Boston, Miami, Key West, and Waikiki. Highgate operates more than 150 hotels and 42,000 rooms around the world, with a diverse portfolio representing legacy brands, lifestyle, and independent hotels. Highgate attributes its success to technological innovations, fresh insight into hotel trends, and a creative approach to management.

Rooms Managed 42,000
Properties Managed 156
Third-Party Rooms Not disclosed
Third-Party Properties Not disclosed
Revenue Not disclosed
Contact Richard Russo — rerusso@highgate.com
11 Holiday Inn Express Pensacola Beach, Florida
Holiday Inn Express Pensacola Beach, Florida

Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is a hotel owner, operator, and development firm with properties across the United States and Canada. Its portfolio consists of more than 140 hotels and projects ranging from full-service and high-end, select-service hotels to independent, boutique, and lifestyle hotels. HE offers management, financing, investing, acquisitions, and development services. Through a team of engaged associates, HE prides itself on providing exceptional guest services and a suite of service offerings that translate to strong and dependable financial results for owners and investors alike.

Rooms Managed 14,668
Properties Managed 141
Third-Party Rooms 12,896
Third-Party Properties 124
Revenue Not disclosed
Contact Joe Reardon — jreardon@hotelequities.com
12 Troubadour Hotel in Downtown New Orleans
Troubadour Hotel in Downtown New Orleans

HP Hotels

Founded in 2002, HP Hotels has become a respected management company in the industry today. Its executive leadership team is actively involved in strategic planning and day-to-day business operations. HP Hotels’ track record has delivered value and positive financial results to its owners and partners.

Rooms Managed 4,442
Properties Managed 34
Third-Party Rooms 4,442
Third-Party Properties 34
Revenue $163 million
Contact Kerry Ranson — kranson@hp-hotels.com
13 The Burgess Hotel in Atlanta, Ga.
The Burgess Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia

Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. It currently operates 42 hotels and convention centers in 17 states, totaling 7,141 guestrooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service, and extended-stay hotels under the Hard Rock, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG brands.

Rooms Managed 7,141
Properties Managed 42
Third-Party Rooms 2,856
Third-Party Properties 16
Revenue $317,579,457
Contact Mary Beth Cutshall — mbcutshall@hvmg.com
14 Hilton Garden Inn Iowa City Downtown University in Iowa City, Iowa
Hilton Garden Inn Iowa City Downtown University in Iowa City, Iowa

Kinseth Hospitality Companies

Kinseth Hospitality Companies (KHC) is a hotel management, development, and ownership company. KHC currently operates more than 80 full-service and select-service hotels across the country under many hospitality brands. The company offers a hands-on management style in all facets of the hospitality business, from hotel development to daily management services. KHC has assembled a team of hospitality professionals to support its property level managers as it maximizes hotel quality indexes, market share, and profitability. In addition, KHC upholds a commitment to hire, train, and develop talented associates, to take care of its guests, and to deliver financial success to its business owners, investors, and developers.

Rooms Managed 9,860
Properties Managed 87
Third-Party Rooms 8,267
Third-Party Properties 76
Revenue Not disclosed
Contact Jeff Schrader — jschrader@kinseth.com
15 Hampton

Marshall Hotels & Resorts

Marshall Hotels & Resorts manages full-service, limited-service, and select-service nationally branded hotels and independent hotels for ownership groups across the country. Its services offer turn-key solutions for day-to-day operations, including revenue management, accounting services, sales and marketing, human resources, procurement, capital improvement projects, and asset management services. Cultivating strong relationships is the backbone of the organization. Marshall Hotels & Resorts has been able to identify the needs of individual hotels and apply a diverse set of tools to effectively manage and direct operations with strategic partners to provide expected results.

Rooms Managed 8,202
Properties Managed 60
Third-Party Rooms 8,202
Third-Party Properties 60
Revenue $276,158,112
Contact Mike Marshall — mikem@marshallhotels.com
16 Hilton Chicago Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center
Hilton Chicago Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center in Oak Brook, Illinois

Maverick Hotels & Restaurants

Headquartered in Chicago and Boston, Maverick Hotels & Restaurants is a national developer and operator of hotel, resort, and dining properties. The firm is focused on operations, as well as understanding owners’ needs and appeal to customers. The firm’s portfolio and development pipeline includes the under-construction Sable at Navy Pier, Curio Collection by Hilton. Company Founder and CEO Robert Habeeb and President and COO Robin Kirk have more than 60 years of combined institutional and entrepreneurial experience in the hotel industry, including development, investment, and operations.

Rooms Managed 1,500
Properties Managed 10
Third-Party Rooms 1,500
Third-Party Properties 10
Revenue Not disclosed
Contact Robert Habeeb — rjh@maverivkmgt.com
17 Hilton Ocala in Ocala, Florida
Hilton Ocala in Ocala, Florida

Meyer Jabara Hotels

Multi-branded hotel management company Meyer Jabara Hotels provides a full range of hotel management services, including onsite property operations, asset management, sales and marketing, revenue management, human resources, legal, and risk management. The company has experience in various property types, from 50-room boutique properties to 508-room convention hotels. Meyer Jabara is focused on revenue growth and effective cost controls that improve the overall value of hotel assets.

Rooms Managed 4,061
Properties Managed 26
Third-Party Rooms 762
Third-Party Properties 5
Revenue $172,851,663
Contact William Meyer — receptionwpb@mjhotels.com
18 AC Hotel San Francisco Airport/Oyster Point Waterfront
AC Hotel San Francisco Airport/Oyster Point Waterfront

OTO Development

OTO Development is a hotel development and hospitality management company. Founded in 2004, OTO owns and operates a portfolio of select-service hotels in markets across the country. OTO’s growth is focused on new urban development projects in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Manhattan, and Washington, D.C. OTO is also focused on adding new management contracts with clients ranging from publicly traded REITs to private equity firms and high net worth individuals. OTO’s industry leadership position is anchored by a strong portfolio of hotels that are staffed by talented people.

Rooms Managed 7,975
Properties Managed 55
Third-Party Rooms 4,185
Third-Party Properties 32
Revenue $430,216,746
Contact Tom Wood — twood@otodevelopment.com
19 Canopy

PM Hotel Group

Hotel management company PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners, and third-party hotel owners. The company has participated in the development and acquisition of branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect for one another, their guests, and the planet. It manages with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork, and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. PM Hotel Group values their people and focuses on the communities in which they work to deliver a strong performance for owners.

Rooms Managed 10,400
Properties Managed 60
Third-Party Rooms 10,400
Third-Party Properties 60
Revenue $577,320,000
Contact Joseph Bojanowski — JBojanowski@pmhotelgroup.com
20 Le Pavilon New Orleans
Le Pavilon New Orleans

Remington

Remington is a growing hotel management company providing service and expertise in property management. Founded in 1968, the hospitality group has grown to manage 87 hotels in 27 states across 17 brands, including 12 independent and boutique properties. Remington’s people are its source of competitive advantage, and the company strives to deliver positive results to owners and investors, as well as to its brands, guests, and associates.

Rooms Managed 17,271
Properties Managed 87
Third-Party Rooms 17,271
Third-Party Properties 87
Revenue $958.3 million
Contact Jarrad Evans — jarradevans@remingtonhotels.com
21 Hampton Inn & Suites Keystone-Indianapolis
Hampton Inn & Suites Keystone-Indianapolis

Schahet Hotels, LLC

Schahet Hotels is an Indianapolis-based hotel management and development company that owns and operates a portfolio of branded hotels. The firm’s mission statement is, “Living the hospitality culture that excels in associate development, guest experiences, and investor returns.”

Rooms Managed 1,112
Properties Managed 10
Third-Party Rooms 0
Third-Party Properties 0
Revenue Not disclosed
Contact Jeffrey Brown — jbrown@schahethotels.com
22 The Axiom Hotel in San Francisco
The Axiom Hotel in San Francisco

Sightline Hospitality

The independent hotel management company Kokua Hospitality joined forces with experiential travel company Filament Hospitality to create Sightline Hospitality. Sightline brings together people, places, and possibilities to redefine hotel management. Whether big-box branded, soft branded, or independent, Sightline believes in soulful stays.

Rooms Managed 2,750
Properties Managed 21
Third-Party Rooms 2,750
Third-Party Properties 21
Revenue $145 million
Contact Kirk Pederson — kpederson@sightlinehotels.com
23 Home2 Suites by Hilton Denver Downtown
Home2 Suites by Hilton Denver Downtown

Stonebridge Companies

Founded in 1991 by Navin C. Dimond, Stonebridge Companies is a privately owned hotel owner, operator, and developer headquartered in Denver. Its diverse portfolio of more than 60 hotels includes select-service, extended-stay, midscale, and full-service hotels in markets throughout the United States.

Rooms Managed 10,423
Properties Managed 62
Third-Party Rooms 3,793
Third-Party Properties 23
Revenue $650 million
Contact Chris Manley — cmanley@sbcos.com
24 Best Western Plus Overland Inn in Fort Mogan, Colorado
Best Western Plus Overland Inn in Fort Mogan, Colorado

TWC Management, LLC

TWC Management is a family-owned hotel management company specializing in the operation and development of limited-service properties. With operational and development experience in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, and South Dakota, TWC prides itself in its mid-western roots and hospitality heart. Its hotels perform well in each of their respective markets, both from a brand standpoint and guest satisfaction standpoint. TWC focuses on providing exceptional customer service and accommodations, which has proven successful in its investor’s bottom line.

Rooms Managed 206 (297 in the pipeline)
Properties Managed 3 (4 in the pipeline)
Third-Party Rooms 339 in the pipeline
Third-Party Properties 4 in the pipeline
Revenue Not disclosed
Contact Jennifer Gipfert — j.gipfert@twc-management.com
25 Fairfield Inn and Suites Boca Raton, Fla.
Fairfield Inn and Suites Boca Raton, Fla. (Photo courtesy of Andy Frame Photography)

Waterford Hotel Group

For more than 30 years, Waterford Hotel Group has grown steadily while adhering strictly to industry fundamentals. With experience in managing every segment of the industry, the Waterford team has earned the company-approved operator status for brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Cambria. Waterford provides comprehensive hotel management services to owners, including in-house construction and pre-opening, capital planning, procurement, renovations, food and beverage, revenue management, and eCommerce expertise. Waterford strategically aligns experience and expertise with the owner and investor goals to maximize value.

Rooms Managed 6,053
Properties Managed 40
Third-Party Rooms 6,053
Third-Party Properties 40
Revenue Not disclosed
Contact Gary Avigne — gavigne@waterfordhotelgroup.com

 

