25 Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2020

The U.S. economy as a whole has changed drastically since the beginning of March, when LODGING started putting together its annual Guide to Management Companies. COVID-19 has majorly disrupted the hotel industry, leading to closed properties and millions of unemployed hospitality workers. When the industry rebounds, hoteliers will be looking to adjust to a new normal, and partnering with the right management company could help some hoteliers find the quickest path to recovery.

A note from the editor: Most of the materials for this guide were collected prior to the U.S. COVID-19 crisis.