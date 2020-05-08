25 Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2020

The U.S. economy as a whole has changed drastically since the beginning of March, when LODGING started putting together its annual Guide to Management Companies. COVID-19 has majorly disrupted the hotel industry, leading to closed properties and millions of unemployed hospitality workers. When the industry rebounds, hoteliers will be looking to adjust to a new normal, and partnering with the right management company could help some hoteliers find the quickest path to recovery.
A note from the editor: Most of the materials for this guide were collected prior to the U.S. COVID-19 crisis.
Aimbridge Hospitality
Aimbridge Hospitality is a global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full-service, select-service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas, and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Chicago, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Scottsdale, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Aimbridge’s International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.
Benchmark
Founded in 1980, Benchmark provides development, management, marketing, and owner-advisory services for resorts, hotels, conference centers, and private clubs. The company also has two collections of independent hotels and resorts in destinations across the United States and the Caribbean: Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio and the Gemstone Collection.
Charlestowne Hotels
Founded in 1980, Charlestowne Hotels is a full-service hospitality management company offering hotel development, operational controls, marketing management, revenue optimization, and financial reporting services. Charlestowne Hotels leads its properties to consistently achieve RevPAR growth nearly double the national average. The brand has a portfolio of properties around the country—from independent inns and resorts to franchised hotels and condos. By employing a proficient management style focused on the guest experience, Charlestowne Hotels drives its properties to regularly receive industry accolades and top standings on TripAdvisor, as well as other outlets.
Chesapeake Hospitality
Chesapeake Hospitality’s status as a third-party hotel management company has evolved over more than 60 years of growth by delivering results through its pursuit of excellence. Chesapeake believes that if talented professionals are treated well and given the tools and motivation to succeed, the numbers will follow. It approaches every opportunity in a manner that is aligned with its performance metrics and that is reflective of its core values.
Concord Hospitality Enterprises
Development and management company Concord Hospitality Enterprises has spent the last three decades building relationships with investors, partners, and third-party hotel owners across more than $2.5 billion in branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, Concord instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality, and hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability and success. Concord believes its people are its greatest strength. With talent, innovative processes, and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord is committed to being a great place to work for all.
CoralTree Hospitality Group
Colorado-based CoralTree Hospitality Group is a portfolio of lifestyle hotels and resorts in diverse locations offering distinctive facilities and services. The management company is committed to optimizing the value of every hotel through operations and memorable guest experiences. The goal of Coral Tree is to bring value to owners through property performance and culture. The company currently provides hospitality and assessment management services to hotels and resorts across the United States and Mexico with an emphasis on resort communities with urban, independent properties. The portfolio includes independent, branded, and soft-branded hotels and resorts.
Crescent Hotels & Resorts
Crescent is an operator of upper-upscale and luxury hotels and resorts across the United States and Canada. Crescent is approved to operate under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle hotels and resorts under Latitudes, Lifestyles by Crescent.
Davidson Hotels & Resorts
With a full-service portfolio, Davidson Hotels & Resorts—along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts—specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale and luxury segments. An operator of Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, Marriott, and Thompson properties, Davidson offers an entrepreneurial management style and mentality that provides the individualized, personal service of a small management company enhanced by the breadth of skill and experience of a larger management company.
GF Hotels & Resorts
Through its operating affiliates, GF Hotels & Resorts is a full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With nearly 80 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 23 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, asset management, loan workout strategies, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of the company’s core hospitality assets within its portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
Highgate
Highgate is an investor and manager of hospitality assets. With over 25 years of experience, Highgate operates in key gateway markets, such as New York, San Francisco, Boston, Miami, Key West, and Waikiki. Highgate operates more than 150 hotels and 42,000 rooms around the world, with a diverse portfolio representing legacy brands, lifestyle, and independent hotels. Highgate attributes its success to technological innovations, fresh insight into hotel trends, and a creative approach to management.
Hotel Equities
Hotel Equities (HE) is a hotel owner, operator, and development firm with properties across the United States and Canada. Its portfolio consists of more than 140 hotels and projects ranging from full-service and high-end, select-service hotels to independent, boutique, and lifestyle hotels. HE offers management, financing, investing, acquisitions, and development services. Through a team of engaged associates, HE prides itself on providing exceptional guest services and a suite of service offerings that translate to strong and dependable financial results for owners and investors alike.
HP Hotels
Founded in 2002, HP Hotels has become a respected management company in the industry today. Its executive leadership team is actively involved in strategic planning and day-to-day business operations. HP Hotels’ track record has delivered value and positive financial results to its owners and partners.
Hospitality Ventures Management Group
Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. It currently operates 42 hotels and convention centers in 17 states, totaling 7,141 guestrooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service, and extended-stay hotels under the Hard Rock, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG brands.
Kinseth Hospitality Companies
Kinseth Hospitality Companies (KHC) is a hotel management, development, and ownership company. KHC currently operates more than 80 full-service and select-service hotels across the country under many hospitality brands. The company offers a hands-on management style in all facets of the hospitality business, from hotel development to daily management services. KHC has assembled a team of hospitality professionals to support its property level managers as it maximizes hotel quality indexes, market share, and profitability. In addition, KHC upholds a commitment to hire, train, and develop talented associates, to take care of its guests, and to deliver financial success to its business owners, investors, and developers.
Marshall Hotels & Resorts
Marshall Hotels & Resorts manages full-service, limited-service, and select-service nationally branded hotels and independent hotels for ownership groups across the country. Its services offer turn-key solutions for day-to-day operations, including revenue management, accounting services, sales and marketing, human resources, procurement, capital improvement projects, and asset management services. Cultivating strong relationships is the backbone of the organization. Marshall Hotels & Resorts has been able to identify the needs of individual hotels and apply a diverse set of tools to effectively manage and direct operations with strategic partners to provide expected results.
Maverick Hotels & Restaurants
Headquartered in Chicago and Boston, Maverick Hotels & Restaurants is a national developer and operator of hotel, resort, and dining properties. The firm is focused on operations, as well as understanding owners’ needs and appeal to customers. The firm’s portfolio and development pipeline includes the under-construction Sable at Navy Pier, Curio Collection by Hilton. Company Founder and CEO Robert Habeeb and President and COO Robin Kirk have more than 60 years of combined institutional and entrepreneurial experience in the hotel industry, including development, investment, and operations.
Meyer Jabara Hotels
Multi-branded hotel management company Meyer Jabara Hotels provides a full range of hotel management services, including onsite property operations, asset management, sales and marketing, revenue management, human resources, legal, and risk management. The company has experience in various property types, from 50-room boutique properties to 508-room convention hotels. Meyer Jabara is focused on revenue growth and effective cost controls that improve the overall value of hotel assets.
OTO Development
OTO Development is a hotel development and hospitality management company. Founded in 2004, OTO owns and operates a portfolio of select-service hotels in markets across the country. OTO’s growth is focused on new urban development projects in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Manhattan, and Washington, D.C. OTO is also focused on adding new management contracts with clients ranging from publicly traded REITs to private equity firms and high net worth individuals. OTO’s industry leadership position is anchored by a strong portfolio of hotels that are staffed by talented people.
PM Hotel Group
Hotel management company PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners, and third-party hotel owners. The company has participated in the development and acquisition of branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect for one another, their guests, and the planet. It manages with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork, and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. PM Hotel Group values their people and focuses on the communities in which they work to deliver a strong performance for owners.
Remington
Remington is a growing hotel management company providing service and expertise in property management. Founded in 1968, the hospitality group has grown to manage 87 hotels in 27 states across 17 brands, including 12 independent and boutique properties. Remington’s people are its source of competitive advantage, and the company strives to deliver positive results to owners and investors, as well as to its brands, guests, and associates.
Schahet Hotels, LLC
Schahet Hotels is an Indianapolis-based hotel management and development company that owns and operates a portfolio of branded hotels. The firm’s mission statement is, “Living the hospitality culture that excels in associate development, guest experiences, and investor returns.”
Sightline Hospitality
The independent hotel management company Kokua Hospitality joined forces with experiential travel company Filament Hospitality to create Sightline Hospitality. Sightline brings together people, places, and possibilities to redefine hotel management. Whether big-box branded, soft branded, or independent, Sightline believes in soulful stays.
Stonebridge Companies
Founded in 1991 by Navin C. Dimond, Stonebridge Companies is a privately owned hotel owner, operator, and developer headquartered in Denver. Its diverse portfolio of more than 60 hotels includes select-service, extended-stay, midscale, and full-service hotels in markets throughout the United States.
TWC Management, LLC
TWC Management is a family-owned hotel management company specializing in the operation and development of limited-service properties. With operational and development experience in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska, and South Dakota, TWC prides itself in its mid-western roots and hospitality heart. Its hotels perform well in each of their respective markets, both from a brand standpoint and guest satisfaction standpoint. TWC focuses on providing exceptional customer service and accommodations, which has proven successful in its investor’s bottom line.
Waterford Hotel Group
For more than 30 years, Waterford Hotel Group has grown steadily while adhering strictly to industry fundamentals. With experience in managing every segment of the industry, the Waterford team has earned the company-approved operator status for brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Cambria. Waterford provides comprehensive hotel management services to owners, including in-house construction and pre-opening, capital planning, procurement, renovations, food and beverage, revenue management, and eCommerce expertise. Waterford strategically aligns experience and expertise with the owner and investor goals to maximize value.
