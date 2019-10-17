This Week’s Comings and Goings

Radisson Hotel Group announced the appointment of Rebecca Lieberman as chief human resources officer. Lieberman previously served as vice president, human resources, for the Americas. In this new role, she will lead the human resources, communications, responsible business, and facilities functions for Radisson Hotel Group in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Aimbridge Hospitality and its wholly-owned subsidiary Evolution Hospitality have promoted Matt Greene to executive vice president of operations, lifestyle hotels. In his new role, Greene is responsible for managing all facets of the lifestyle hotel portfolio. Greene most recently held the title of senior vice president of operations, lifestyle, for Evolution Hospitality, and is currently in his eleventh year with the firm.

Advertisement

Tonya Scott has been named general manager of the Pheasant Run Resort, managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group. In her role, Scott oversees the daily operations and sales and marketing of the 293-room resort. The property includes more than 80,000 square feet of indoor event space, as well as a 38,000 square foot Expo Center, an 18-hole championship golf course, five restaurants, a theater, and a comedy club.

Chesapeake Hospitality announced that Chris Green, chief commercial officer, has been named president and CEO. Kim Sims, the company’s previous president, has been named chairman of the Board.

CoralTree Hospitality Group announced that Shirli Sensenbrenner has been hired as the senior vice president of design and development services for the company. With more than 30 years of experience in both high-end interior architectural design, project management, as well as hotel design and development, Sensenbrenner brings a wealth of experience to the CoralTree leadership team.

Shinola Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark O’Brien as general manager of the hotel, which opened in early 2019. O’Brien brings over 25 years of expertise to his new role and will oversee all aspects of hotel operations at the 129-room property, including guest services, housekeeping, maintenance, and sales.

W Hotels Worldwide today announced its newest member of its Global Music Collective with the appointment of Leah Chisholm (AKA LP Giobbi) as music director, North America. In her role, Chisholm will guide the sound behind each W hotel in North America in coordination with on-site Music Curators who will work together to carefully craft in-hotel playlists, live performances from rising local talent, and W Sound Suite (W recording studios) sessions.

First Hospitality announces the promotion of Sam Schwartz to vice president of asset management. In his new role, Schwartz is responsible for driving investment value for the First Hospitality investor group and owners across the portfolio, as well as working with operating teams to maximize performance. Prior to his promotion, Schwartz served as general manager of the Hampton Inn Chicago McCormick Place at Hilton’s first ever tri-branded property.

Arbor Lodging, has announced the appointment of new advisory board member, Robert Lowe Jr. Current Co-CEO of Lowe, a national real estate investment, development, and management firm, Lowe is responsible for more than $8.5 billion of commercial, hospitality, and residential assets, as well as more than $3 billion in commercial real estate projects in the pipeline or under development. As an advisory board member, Lowe will assist in further establishing Arbor Lodging as a leading player in the industry.

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is pleased to announce the appointment of André Priemer as general manager. Priemer joins the luxury mountain resort with more than three decades of hospitality management experience and will be responsible for all aspects of operations at the resort including financial performance, employee and guest engagement, community relationships, partnerships, and talent development.

Developer of business intelligence and data integration software ProfitSword has announced the appointments of John Crutchfield as chief operating officer and Sean Hoggard as director of technology. Crutchfield and Hoggard will both serve vital roles in further streamlining company operations to meet growing industry demand, as well as assist in implementing new business strategies and identifying additional opportunities for greater company growth.