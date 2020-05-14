This Week’s Comings and Goings

Charlestowne Hotels has named Anthony Langan as director of food and beverage for its corporate team. Langan will develop and implement strategies to lead Charlestowne’s food and beverage outlets. Before Charlestowne, Langan was corporate director of food and beverage for Vision Hospitality Group.

Marriott International has announced Dave Grissen is retiring from his position of group president of the Americas at the end of 2020 and the company in the first quarter of 2021. Liam Brown is taking the role of group president, North America, and Craig Smith is taking the role of group president, International.

Robin Donovan has been named managing director and Barbara Piagari has been named director of sales and marketing of El Capitan, a Joie de Vivre Hotel in Merced, Calif., which is expected to open in fall of this year. Donovan will manage operations for the property and its onsite dining and retail venues, and Piagari will lead the sales team.

Hammetts Hotel, a Main Street Hospitality Group property, has named Freddie Brooks assistant general manager as the property prepares to open this summer. Brooks is responsible for talent acquisition and training, as well as guest satisfaction. Brooks was most recently director of rooms for the Hilton in Providence, R.I.

Cameron Karger is the new resident manager for Lake Kora, an Adirondack Great Camp in Raquette Lake, N. Y. Karger has 20 years of hospitality management experience. During his career, he was general manager and sommelier for The Point, where he created wine pairings for its food and beverage outlet.

Connie Northcutt has been named project controls director of KAI, where she will work with the firm’s architecture and engineering divisions to provide direction and assistance to its project managers. During her 26 years of experience, Northcutt has held positions in the project controls field including management, consulting, and development.

The UP Companies (UPCO) is welcoming Mike Marshall as an estimator and project manager for the Square UP Builders Drywall Division. Marshall will lead pricing and running drywall and ceiling work for the firm. Before his position with UPCO, Marshall was an estimator and project manager for Sundermeyer Ltd. and Vetter Construction.

