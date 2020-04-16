This Week’s Comings and Goings

Alex Housten is now chief operating officer for Access Solutions AMER for dormakaba, effective April 1, 2020, and is joining the dormakaba Group Executive Committee. Before dormakaba, he was vice president and general manager of Carrier’s Fire & Security Products America business.

Larry Pijut has been promoted to vice president of architecture and engineering operations for KAI Enterprises. In this role, Pijut will direct the daily organization of the architectural and engineering division, including hotel operations. He is also leading the project management team.

Ernest Wooden Jr., president and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, has announced his retirement effective June 30, 2020. As president and CEO since 2013, Wooden grew the organization’s sales and marketing efforts and worked on creating jobs throughout the tourism industry.

Advertisement

Subscribe for the latest hospitality updates.

SUBSCRIBE