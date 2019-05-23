10 New Hospitality Technology Launches, Partnerships, and Integrations

9 Broadvine Integrates With Data Plus, Partners With Brandt Hospitality Group

Broadvine, creator of financial performance management software for the hospitality industry, recently completed an integration with the Data Plus Accounting platform. This partnership will allow Data Plus customers to extend their accounting platform with Broadvine’s reporting and forecasting capabilities. By consolidating PMS, accounting, and forecast data, Data Plus customers will now have central access to property and portfolio performance data, enabling faster decisions to optimize profitability.

Broadvine also recently announced that it is implementing its cloud-based application to optimize portfolio profitability for Brandt Hospitality Group. Brandt will use Broadvine to help improve hotel performance in their existing properties as well as their growing portfolio with hotels under development in six states from Oregon to Rhode Island.