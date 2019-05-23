10 New Hospitality Technology Launches, Partnerships, and Integrations

1IBC Hospitality Technologies Integrates With Google Hotel Search
IBC Hospitality Technologies, producer of software and services designed to help independent accommodations owners and operators manage and market their properties, recently announced a direct integration into Google Hotel Search. IBC’s hotelier clients will have instant access to accommodations seekers globally. In addition, the integration will provide hoteliers with direct bookings. Mike Dunklee, CMO of OBASA Hospitality (IBC’s parent company), said that existing IBC customers are now live on Google’s Hotel Search and the company is actively seeking additional hoteliers who want to benefit from the integration.
2Pegasus and Travel Tripper Launch Conversion Plus
The newly merged Travel Tripper and Pegasus recently launched Conversion Plus, a website tool that enables hotels to automate smart, personalized promotions to potential guests by combining CRS rate data with the user’s behavior, search history, and preferences. The solution is designed to help hotels increase conversion rate and direct revenue while improving guest engagement on their websites. Conversion Plus is the only direct booking tool that integrates with the company’s RezTrip CRS and TT Web e-commerce platform. Conversion Plus is able to use live rates, OTA price checks using Rate Match technology, and user profiles to deliver personalized promotions.
3Volara and INTEREL Integrate Voice and In-Room Controls
Volara and INTEREL recently announced an integration partnership, allowing guests to use voice commands to raise or lower room temperature, open or close drapes, turn on or off lights, and ask for guest services. Volara’s software provides a real-time conversation management overlay that works with any of the major natural language processing platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IBM Watson. This software can now integrate with INTEREL’s guestroom control solutions—from networked thermostats to complex control for lights, thermostats, drapery, and guest services.
4AI Chatbot Provider Bespoke Launches in the United States
Bespoke, developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving travel and tourism industries throughout Japan, recently announced the company’s U.S. launch, providing AI-powered chatbot solutions to U.S. hotels and other businesses. Bespoke’s natural language processing technology focuses on accuracy and performance for increased customer usage and satisfaction. The first U.S. product available is ChatConnect, a tool that enables businesses to run customizable, chat-based surveys or promotions as their branded company WiFi sign-on landing page.
5Choice Partners With Comcast Business on Internet Brand Standard
Comcast Business has entered into a three-year agreement with Choice Hotels to offer its Hospitality Solutions to their franchise operators nationwide. The partnership expands on an existing relationship to deliver Ethernet services as a part of Choice Hotels’ initiative to install high-speed Internet access (HSIA) at its franchised hotel properties nationwide. The HSIA standard is designed to meet the growing demand for increased bandwidth, greater network capacity, reliability, and performance.
6Wyndham Selects HighBond by Galvanize
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has selected Galvanize’s integrated HighBond platform to standardize enterprise risk management, SOX, IT risk, assurance, and advisory projects. Galvanize is an SaaS GRC software maker. The Wyndham team’s legacy GRC technology had become outdated, and the team found that support for those tools was not sufficient to meet their objective to centralize several processes—including time-intensive compliance and strategic risk management projects—in a single GRC platform. The HighBond platform is an out-of-the-box solution for common GRC program needs, including third-party risk management, IT risk and compliance, audit management, and internal controls.
7INTELITY Enhances Staff Features and Functionalities
INTELITY, a hospitality technology platform provider, is unifying its back-office systems to reveal a more comprehensive solution. The expansion of INTELITY Staff will feature a new and improved user interface designed to meet cross-departmental needs and seamlessly connect operations teams to guests and devices across properties and brands. New additions include an enhanced ticketing system, a more robust CMS, in-depth guest and operations analytics, and Guest360, which provides a 360-degree view of guest preferences. The unified dashboard will be available on mobile and desktop.
8Mid-America Lodging Group Partners With dormakaba
Mid America Lodging Group selected dormakaba to deploy locks in more than 3,000 rooms across 21 properties in its portfolio. Mid America Lodging Group operates Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Choice, and other brands. The group plans to install dormakaba’s Saflok Quantum RFID mobile-ready electronic door locks, which has a two-piece modular design. Mid America will network its locks with dormakaba’s Ambiance Access Management Software.
9Broadvine Integrates With Data Plus, Partners With Brandt Hospitality Group
Broadvine, creator of financial performance management software for the hospitality industry, recently completed an integration with the Data Plus Accounting platform. This partnership will allow Data Plus customers to extend their accounting platform with Broadvine’s reporting and forecasting capabilities. By consolidating PMS, accounting, and forecast data, Data Plus customers will now have central access to property and portfolio performance data, enabling faster decisions to optimize profitability.
Broadvine also recently announced that it is implementing its cloud-based application to optimize portfolio profitability for Brandt Hospitality Group. Brandt will use Broadvine to help improve hotel performance in their existing properties as well as their growing portfolio with hotels under development in six states from Oregon to Rhode Island.
10Fourth Announces Several Tech Partnerships
Fourth recently announced new strategic partnerships with four technology providers: Omnivore, Oracle, Lightspeed, and Centegra. By integrating with major POS systems, finance platforms, and industry-specific third-party applications, Fourth’s hospitality operations platform is better positioned to allow operators to maximize technology investments, eliminate data silos, and gain data-driven insights to scale profitably.