Hospitality Technology Update: Six New Launches and Partnerships

Arrivedo Launches Routes Feature For Hotels

Arrivedo, a content platform that collects recommendations of things to do around hotels, recently launched a new Routes feature for its Arrivedo Neighborhood Guides. Arrivedo aims to elevate and digitize a hotel’s local advice and recommendations through a fully customizable Neighborhood Guide that guests can access on a hotel’s website for recommendations on restaurants, bars, and more, while also highlighting the property’s own restaurants and other services to increase ancillary revenue. With the routes feature, hotels can give guests their own self-guided walking route in their chosen destination.

RMS Integrates With M3 Hotel Accounting Software

RMS, a cloud-based property management system provider, announced this week a partnership with M3, a cloud-based financial platform in the hospitality industry. Hotels and resorts using M3 accounting and analytics technology can now integrate their property management data from RMS for greater insight into operational performance. This connection provides an automated, daily transfer of critical financial data and property statistics—such as room nights, total capacity, market segment breakdown, revenue, and more—from RMS’ platform to M3’s platform.

Viceroy Hotels and Resorts Partners With Wag!

Hotel Zelos, Hotel Zeppelin, Hotel Zetta, and Hotel Emblem, part of the Viceroy Urban Retreats, have partnered with Wag!, an on-demand mobile dog walking and dog care service, to offer guests staying at the properties dog-walking services. The new pet package available at all four hotels includes Wag!’s on-demand dog-walking, which is coordinated between Wag!’s technology platform and the hotel’s concierge. Through this partnership, guests receive a 15 percent discount off Wag! services and can choose to have their pets picked up and dropped off in their hotel lobby or directly to and from their room.

Advertisement

dormakaba Adds Suite for Architects, Designers, Developers, and Managers

At AAHOACON this week, dormakaba will present a new suite of total enterprise hospitality solutions and services for architects, designers, developers, and property managers. The access control and locking systems company is expanding its hospitality offering by combining its hotel, architectural services, and consulting teams and products. The new suite provides project services from design and development to construction administration.

Beekeeper Debuts Shift Schedules Mobile Capability

Earlier this month, Beekeeper unveiled a new mobile capability that will enable hotel employees to check the most up-to-date work schedules personalized to them and delivered straight to their pocket via Beekeeper. Although there are many effective shift scheduling apps on the market, not many are a core part of central workplace communication platforms such as the Beekeeper app. The Beekeeper team worked with hoteliers through extensive research, talking to shift hotel managers, frontline staff, and guests to develop the capability.

Quicktext and Alcatel-Lucent Partner on AI-powered Voice Assistants

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Quicktext announced earlier this month plans to join forces and provide AI-powered voice assistant solutions for hotel guestrooms beginning in Q4 2019. Quicktext will interface with Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow APIs to offer voice-command services to both guests and employees on room sets and mobile devices. The assistant will accompany guests throughout their entire journey across all channels—from the hotel selection, booking, trip planning, and guest support during their stay, to after check-out. It will enable voice-command interactions with connected objects and services, as well.