This Week’s Comings and Goings

Erica Hageman is now Aimbridge Hospitality’s chief government affairs officer, a newly-created role. In this position, Hageman is advocating for Aimbridge’s hotel owners in government policy and AHLA. Hageman is active with AHLA General Counsel Committee, and she was previously general counselor for Interstate Hotels & Resorts.

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation has appointed Adreene Allen dual general manager of the Sonesta ES Suites Atlanta Perimeter Center East and the Sonesta ES Suites Atlanta Perimeter Center North. As dual general manager, Allen is supervising the properties’ operations, employees, and guest experience.

Luis Arancibia is general manager of Aloft Orlando Downtown, where he will lead operations for the property. Arancibia previously served as general manager of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando Airport before joining Aloft Orlando Downtown. During his career, he also worked as task force support for Hilton Hotels.

Jaimie du Bois is marketing director for the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District, which is an extension of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce in California. As marketing director, she is promoting Healdsburg’s lodging and businesses. Before her new position, she was tourism development manager of Sonoma County Tourism.

Architectural firm three (previously Three: Living Architecture) has named two new hires and one new promotion. New hires include project manager Catherine Wilson and design and senior job captain Steven Knox. In addition, Christine Cook has been promoted to principal, expanding the leadership team.

Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa has announced three new executives: Laura Scheibach has been promoted to director of sales and marketing; Stephanie Torres has been promoted to associate director of sales; and Robert Seibel has been hired as director of Spa Las Palmas.

Captain Nickels Inn in Maine has named Elisa Doucette its inaugural writer-in-residence. Doucette is staying at the property throughout the end of April.

