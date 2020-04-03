Bunk In: Cache House Opens in Jackson Hole

Built to accommodate the needs of modern-day travelers, Cache House is a shared-living space in Jackson Hole, Wyo., near Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park. Housed in a former 1990s bunkhouse, Cache House has 50 bunks for travelers who want to explore Wyoming with a sense of community.

Designed by Studio Track, a Brooklyn-based firm, bunks at Cache House include a mixture of queen, full, and twin beds. Bunks have custom blankets and functionality, including lockable storage, charging outlets, personal fans, reading lights, and privacy curtains that block light and sound. Ladders are placed in an ergonomic fashion, designed to fit into the space and emphasize privacy. Eleven private bathrooms and three wash closets are available for every guest’s use.

Cache House’s lobby is functional, bright, and spacious, serving as the central gathering area for guests to work and socialize. Located beneath its sister property, Anvil Hotel, Cache House customers are in close proximity to many of Jackson Hole’s art, dining, and entertainment outlets. A short distance from the town’s Center for the Arts, the Italian eatery Glorietta Trattoria, and the skiing at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, travelers are close to the southern entrance to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. Cache House has relationships with many local guides and stores to provide outdoor experiences for hotel guests who would like to explore the nearby national parks.

