This Week’s Comings and Goings

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has promoted Jay Caiafa to chief operating officer, Americas, and named Brian Hicks senior vice president, commercial and revenue management, Americas. Caiafa will lead the Americas Operations Leadership Team and Hicks will lead the Americas Revenue Strategy Committee.

John Annicchiarico has been named vice president, sales operations for Benchmark. Annicchiarico is returning to Benchmark, where he previously served as director of sales and marketing for the Villas of Grand Cypress in Orlando, Fla. In between his two Benchmark positions, he was vice president of sales for Salamander Hotels & Resorts.

Chris Lynn is director of global sales for Anchor Collection, where he will focus on growing business development opportunities for the U.S. east coast. Before becoming director of global sales for Anchor Collection, Lynn was chief representative for London & Partners in North America for 16 years.

OLS Hotels & Resorts has appointed Jade Hammond to director of sales and marketing for its nine Hawaii properties. As director of sales and marketing, Hammond is creating and implementing strategies, assisting in the talent onboarding process, and curating marketing content for the properties.

Scott Hamilton is leading operations for the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner as general manager; he was previously resident manager for the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. In addition, Dale Johnson has been named director of operations for The Inn at Penn, A Hilton Hotel. Prior to his new position, Johnson was general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Campbell-Pruneyard Plaza.

Geronimo Hospitality Group is welcoming general manager Amy Isbell-Williams to lead the Bottleworks Hotel in Indianapolis, opening this fall. Isbell-Williams was previously general manager of the Ironworks Hotel Indy, who has promoted Michael McClain to general manager from director of rooms, where he will lead the 120-room hotel.

Kevin Geanides is general manager for the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in the Florida Keys, a Noble House Hotels & Resorts property. Geanides is leading daily food and beverage, sales and marketing, and operations for the hotel as it reopens after a two-year closure. During his career, Geanides was resort manager for the same property.

Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove has named Jaime Stuyck general manager for the hotel’s guestrooms, suites, dinging concepts, and rooftop. Stuyck was most recently resort manager for Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina in Montauk and was also director of rooms for The Miami Beach EDITION.

Chris Collins has been named general manager of The Driskill in Austin, Tex., where he will lead operations, event spaces, and food and beverage outlets. Collins is joining The Driskill from Hyatt, where he worked as regional vice president of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in Orlando, Fla., and director of sales and marketing for the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

Origin Raleigh is welcoming four new team members as the property plans to open later this month. The hires include Todd Buchko, general manager; Alison Jenkins, director of sales; Karlee Tanel, brand activation manager; and Stephen Alsop, executive chef of the Good Day Good Night restaurant.

Hotel Canandaigua, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton property, has named Todd Plouffe general manager and Katie Patnode director of sales and marketing. As the property opens, Plouffe will lead its operations and progress, and Patnode will lead the events, catering, and creative programming for the hotel.

Kristina Angley has been appointed to director of sales and marketing at the Margaritaville Hotel Nashville; in this role, Angley is leading sales, marketing, and revenue management for the property. Prior to the Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, Angley was director of sales for Hospitality Ventures Management Group.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, has named Carly Cox director of sales, and she will find development opportunities for the business and lead the group sales teams’ growth. Before becoming director of sales, Cox was director of leisure sales for the Condado Vanderbilt in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Melissa Woodley has been promoted to director of events for the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino. Woodley has held various positions with Hyatt during her career, including several positions at the Andaz San Diego and the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort in Hawaii.

The Estate Yountville has named Maritsa Victorian director of spa and wellness, where she will lead spa operations and new and existing wellness offerings for the hotel. Victorian was most recently director of spa for the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley, and before that, she was director of Spa del Rey at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey.

LEO A DALY, an architecture, engineering, and interiors firm, has named Ellen Mitchell-Kozack vice president and chief sustainability officer. She will lead the company’s strategic initiatives, sustainable design, social impact, and carbon footprint goals. Mitchell-Kozack was previously senior vice president and director of sustainability for HKS’s DesignGreen studio.

