Xenia to Sell Seven Kimpton-Managed Hotels for $483 Million

ORLANDO, Fla. — Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced this week that it has executed an agreement to sell a seven-hotel portfolio with a total of 1,124 guestrooms for $483 million, or approximately $430,000 per key, inclusive of $6 million of cash in existing FF&E reserve accounts. The portfolio consists of seven Kimpton-managed hotels, including Canary Hotel Santa Barbara, Calif.; Hotel Monaco Chicago; Hotel Monaco Denver; Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City; Hotel Palomar Philadelphia; Lorien Hotel & Spa in Alexandria, Va.; and RiverPlace Hotel in Portland, Ore. The sale is expected to close by early May.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement to sell this portfolio at attractive pricing, both generally and relative to our current trading multiple,” said Marcel Verbaas, chairman and CEO of Xenia Hotels & Resorts. “If completed as anticipated, this sale will represent our largest transaction since our listing in early 2015. While these hotels are high-quality assets that are largely consistent with our long-term investment strategy, we believe that this disposition is an illustration of our ability to opportunistically unlock value within our current portfolio and increase shareholder value through portfolio recycling. The sale of these assets at an appealing valuation will further strengthen our balance sheet and position the company to drive enhanced growth in the years ahead.”

The agreed-upon sale price represents a 16.1x multiple and a 5.3 percent capitalization rate on the hotels’ combined 2019 Hotel EBITDA and net operating income, respectively. The closing is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions and is expected to occur by early May. The buyer can extend the closing date to early June with the payment of an additional deposit. In 2019, this seven-hotel portfolio contributed approximately $30 million to the company’s adjusted EBITDAre. For the seven months from June to December 2019, the portfolio contributed approximately $21 million to the company’s adjusted EBITDAre.

Advertisement

Net debt to trailing 12-month corporate EBITDA as of December 31, 2019, pro forma for the sale of this portfolio, is expected to be approximately 2.7x. Net proceeds to the company are expected to be approximately $420 million, after repayment of a mortgage loan encumbering one of the hotels and transaction costs. The transaction does not require payment of any management agreement termination costs. Net proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include additional debt repayments, potential acquisitions consistent with the company’s long-term strategy, and share repurchases under the company’s existing authorization.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE