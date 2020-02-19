ATLANTA — Castell Project, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of women professionals in the hospitality industry, today opened nominations for the second annual Castell Award recognizing a woman leader in the hospitality investment arena.

“Women will one day hold one in every three leadership seats in the hospitality industry—the Castell Award provides public recognition for the remarkable females leading the way and inspiring us all,” said Peggy Berg, president, Castell Project, Inc. “We invite men and women at all levels in the industry to nominate a woman leader or woman who inspires them. The Castell Award recognizes their work and encourages other women who will follow.”

The award winner will represent one or more of the following characteristics:

Change-maker: Leads strategic improvement programs for their organization Trailblazer: Opens new paths in the industry Gender Equity Champion: Creates opportunities for women Principled Professional: Demonstrates ethical business conduct within their organization and the industry

The Castell Award will be presented at this year’s Lodging Conference held in Phoenix from September 21-24, 2020, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort. The winner will receive a unique, handcrafted award acknowledging their leadership.

The inaugural 2019 award was presented to Heather McCrory, CEO, North and Central America, ACCOR. The award was presented by Lindsay Wright, director of development and a mentee of Heather’s, together with Kirk Kinsell, Castell Project board member.

Deadline for submissions is March 15, 2020.

