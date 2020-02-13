This Week’s Comings and Goings

Brent LeBlanc has been promoted to executive vice president of business development for Peachtree Hotel Group. In this position, Le Blanc will continue to evolve Peachtree Hotel Group as a senior leader. LeBlanc joined Peachtree in 2012, but before that, he was vice president of development for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

New Castle Hotels & Resorts has promoted John Wilson to vice president of hotel performance, where he will lead operational performance, accounts, and special projects for its Canadian hotels and resorts. Prior to his promotion, Wilson was general manager of the Westin Nova Scotian and regional controller for New Castle.

Brandon Standerfer is corporate director of distribution for OLS Hotels & Resorts. As corporate director of distribution, Standerfer will lead configuration, connectivity, and functionality for the company’s consumer-facing distribution channels, as well as work with its revenue management team and technology partners to expand distribution.

Donohoe Hospitality Services has named Neeta Mayur corporate director of regional marketing. Mayur has worked with Donohoe Hospitality Services since 2009. Additionally, Donohoe Hospitality Services is welcoming Seon Heo as director of sales and marketing; she was previously regional vice president of sales and marketing for PM Hotel Group.

Keith Spinden has been named general manager of the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa outside of Austin, Texas. Spinden comes from the Grand Hyatt DFW in Dallas, and has worked with the Hyatt Corporation for over 32 years. During his Hyatt career, he has worked in culinary and management positions.

Opening in fall 2020, the Marriott San Antonio Airport has announced general manager Mark Vilagi will lead operations of the resort following its redevelopment. Vilagi has extensive experience in the San Antonio market, having knowledge of its convention, corporate, and leisure offerings.

The soon-to-open Quirk Hotel Charlottesville has announced two new team members to lead the property. Matthew Brink has been named general manager, where he will oversee the operations of the property. In addition, Whitney Dang has been named area director of sales and marketing, and she will lead related teams and strategies.

The AC Hotel Fort Worth is opening in fall 2020, and Aaron Oquendo is its general manager. Oquendo’s responsibilities including leading the hotel and staff through opening, as well as overseeing daily operations. Jillian Lehmann has been named director of sales and marketing, where she is responsible for sales, marketing, and public relations.

Shawn Romeo is director of sales and marketing for AC Hotel Pleasanton, where she will manage strategic sales, marketing promotions, and programs for the property. During her career, Romeo has worked for the Hyatt House Pleasant Hill as general manager and director of sales.

Sofitel New York is welcoming Dayna Zeiltin as its director of sales and marketing. Before joining the Sofitel New York team, Zeiltin was director of business development and optimization for Fairmont San Francisco. She also served as director of sales and marketing at Pullman San Francisco Bay in her career.

Maggie Mojica is director of sales and marketing for both the Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa and Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina. Mojica is responsible for leading the sales and marketing department, driving group sales, and promoting brand strategies for both Gurney’s Resorts properties in Montauk, N.Y.

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has named Jim Curtis director of sales and marketing, where he will oversee group sales, public relations, and marketing for the property and its expansion coming in 2021. Before joining the resort, Curtis was director of sales for the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.

Lauren Spalding has been named the W San Francisco’s first W Music Curator, where she will be responsible for bringing music programs and live performances to the property. Her first responsibility is to lead the hotel’s first Living Room Live. Before W San Francisco, Spalding founded The Spalding Company consulting brand.

Stonehill Taylor has named two new executives to lead its new division, Stonehill Taylor Interiors. Sara Duffy will manage design studios as principal of the division. In addition, Mark Hayes will lead a collection of architecture and design projects when he joins the firm this upcoming March.

The Retreat, Links and Spa at Silvies Valley Ranch in Silvies, Ore., has announced a new leadership team that will oversee the ranch resort: Major Lee White IV has been named general manager, Tara Colegrove has been named spa director, and Roger Porzak has been named director of golf.

Matthew Goldstein has been named vice president of construction for Urban Commons, a real estate investment and development firm in Los Angeles. Goldstein has over a decade of experience in real estate and development, most recently serving as managing director for the John Hardy Group.

BPR Hotels, a Bay Area hospitality company, has announced a new executive team: Geoff Sarabia-Mason is vice president of operations, Liza Guito is corporate director of human resources, John Searby is senior director of finance, and Parnia Motalebi is corporate controller.

