RESTON, VA—The AC Hotel and Residence Inn by Marriott Reston, located in the next phase of Reston Town Center — the dynamic and thriving mixed-use development in Northern Virginia, is set to open its doors in January 2025.

Operated by Donohoe Hospitality Services, this striking, state-of-the-art, dual-branded hotel offers guests an option of choosing the hotel that best suits guests’ unique travel needs with two hotels paired to perfection under one roof.

The AC Hotel and Residence Inn by Marriott Reston seamlessly blends luxury and functionality featuring 267 beautifully-appointed guestrooms across 16 floors. The Residence Inn offers 120 guestrooms featuring fully equipped kitchens while the AC Hotel offers 147 guestrooms with a distinctive modern design. Shared amenities include: 11,300 square feet of meeting event space, a spa-style indoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness facility, a sophisticated full-service restaurant, and a chic, all-season rooftop bar and lounge.

Inspired by the visionary principles of Reston founder Robert E. Simon, the complex isn’t just a place to stay; it’s a vibrant destination where people can live, work, and play. Simon’s principles, which emphasize individuality, community, beauty, and inclusivity, are mirrored in how the property approaches food, design and hospitality.

Conveniently situated in the world-class Reston Town Center, the property is within walking distance from more than 50 retailers, 30 restaurants, a variety of entertainment options including a multi-screen cinema, and year-round activations and events. There is also direct pedestrian access to the Reston Town Center Silver Line Metro Station, which connects directly to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

“AC Hotel and Residence Inn by Marriott Reston is both a destination and a community hub,” said Donavon Delarosa, Complex General Manager. “It’s a place where people come to connect, unwind, and indulge in luxury while feeling right at home. Whether you are a guest of the property or someone in the community looking to enjoy refined cocktails and delicious food in a place where comfort and inclusion is key, we can’t wait to welcome you through our doors.”

For extended-stay travelers and families seeking a home away from home, the Residence Inn delivers with spacious, modern 650-square-foot studios and one-bedroom suites with fully-equipped kitchens and quality amenities. Plentiful, complimentary hot and cold breakfast offerings are also served daily in a private lounge reserved for Residence Inn by Marriott Reston guests.

The AC Hotel by Marriott Reston rooms are elegant and purposeful in design perfect for business travelers and guests looking for a guest room designed to maximize relaxation and elegance creating moments of thoughtfulness, inspiration and rejuvenation. AC Hotel also serves European-inspired a la carte breakfast, in addition to complimentary morning coffee.

SEVEN Restaurant & Bar is a full-service, all-day dining outlet that will offer European sensibility and authenticity at every turn. Under the direction of award-winning Executive Chef Alexis Hernandez, SEVEN will take diners on a journey of worldly twists, created to challenge your way of thinking about food and new cuisines. The restaurant’s name itself is an homage to the seven principles of Reston founder Robert E. Simon, who created a blueprint for a community where residents could live, work, and play in harmony.

Atop the property is SYN Rooftop Bar & Lounge, a stunning, modern rooftop bar and lounge. Located on the 16th floor, guests and local tastemakers alike can toast to unparalleled panoramic views of Northern Virginia. SYN will offer an innovative approach to dining and cocktails — pairing craft, artfully-designed libations with small, shareable plates.