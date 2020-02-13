Global hospitality platform Selina this week announced plans to open three more U.S. properties in addition to its flagship New York City location: Selina Catahoula New Orleans, Selina Miami River, and Selina Gold Dust Miami. The brand combines accommodations with coworking, wellness, recreational offerings, and local experiences.

In 2018, Selina announced its plans for global expansion, including the brand’s first U.S. location, Selina Chelsea NYC, which opened at the end of 2019. Selina’s second U.S. property will open this month in the Central Business District of New Orleans, quickly followed by the opening of Selina River Miami in March and Selina Gold Dust in Miami’s Mimo District in April. These new openings bring its total number of locations globally to 65 and lead the way for further expansion in several additional U.S. markets later in 2020. Selina has a total of 12 properties currently in different stages of development across the United States. By 2025, Selina aims to have 40,000 signed beds across 130 U.S. locations.

“Building our presence and platform in the U.S. is a top priority for Selina in 2020 and beyond, and this is the first of a long list of announcements the industry can expect to see from Selina this year,” said Rafael Museri, Selina co-founder and CEO.

“Our new properties in New Orleans and Miami have been a labor of love for our team and incredible local partners, who continue to re-imagine Selina’s experiential and community-centric offering and deliver new and inspiring spaces and programming with the common goal of bringing guests together,” added Museri.

Selina Catahoula New Orleans

Remaining true to the Selina ethos, each new property will celebrate the culture of its respective location and offer unique experiences at the intersection of life, work, and travel. Selina Catahoula New Orleans has been designed as a bohemian downtown gathering spot that reflects the vibrancy and heritage of one of America’s most iconic cities, bringing together New Orleans’ vanguard ‘roots’ music programming with performances from up-and-coming artists and supporting small local businesses throughout the design and development of the property.

Selina Miami River

Located in downtown Miami, Selina Miami River gives wellness the spotlight, offering wellness retreats, open-aired yoga classes, and workouts that allow guests to decompress and sharpen their mind, body, and soul. The property will feature a weekend artisan market showcasing Floridian businesses and locally sourced goods. Additionally, Selina has partnered with F&B aficionados Casa Florida to provide guests with Florida-inspired tastes all nestled within a historic backdrop.

Selina Gold Dust Miami

Giving a nod to the other side of Miami culture, the edgy Selina Gold Dust Miami location is a hybrid of classic motel Americana and chic 1970’s nostalgia, offering guests a modernized cabana-style swim club during the day that shifts to a throwback dance spot at night.

