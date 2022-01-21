This Week’s Comings & Goings

Aimbridge Hospitality announced that Will Loughran has been promoted to president of Evolution Hospitality. Loughran brings experience in corporate leadership to lifestyle and luxury hotels. With a focus on management, marketing, operations, and business development, Loughran will assist in the growth of Evolution Hospitality.

The Hardy Group has named Brent Hardy president of the company. In turn, John Hardy will continue to oversee all aspects of the family business as chairman and founder, focusing on investment and development activities. Brent Hardy will provide executive leadership and strategy for business development and performance.

The Board of Directors for the International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC) announced the promotion of Andrea Belfanti from executive director to CEO. Belfanti joined ISHC in 2009. She is the Podium Committee Chair and serves on the Marketing Committee for the Castell Project, and co-founded the ISHC & Questex Diversity and Inclusion Council.

Main Street Hospitality appointed Scott Williams to its leadership team. As president of brand and creative, Williams is responsible for enterprise-wide brand architecture and positioning, development, marketing and communications, and experience for the hospitality group’s overarching portfolio.

Lore Group has promoted David Taylor to CEO as the group prepares to open its sixth hotel in London. Taylor previously served as chief operating officer, overseeing operations of the group’s hotels, including Lyle Washington DC, which opened in April 2021. Before Lore Group, Taylor worked for brands including EDITION.

Rosewood Hotel Group made two new appointments, Taywin (Tex) Khampasri to chief information officer and Dries Deforche to vice president, legal—Europe, Africa, Middle East, and the Americas. Khampasri will lead a global IT team, and Deforche will provide legal advice and support.

Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, announced that Leticia Proctor has been promoted to executive vice president—sales, marketing, and revenue management. In her new role, she will oversee marketing, direct sales, catering, revenue management, and e-distribution for the company’s portfolio.

Remington Hotels announced Benjamin Howell as divisional vice president of operations. In this role, Howell is responsible for overseeing the company’s full-service and select-service properties in the Midwestern United States. He previously worked in various roles with Sonesta, Aimbridge Hospitality, and Widewaters Hotels.

The Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton, has appointed Duncan Clements to general manager. In this role, Clements is responsible for driving operations and guest satisfaction for the property. Clements also oversees hotel operations. He was previously general manager of the Hillsboro Beach Resort in South Florida.

Salamander Hotels & Resorts has appointed David Mars to general manager of Salamander Resort & Spa. Mars joins Salamander Resort & Spa from the property’s sister resort, The Henderson. Mars was previously the resort manager for Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

Daxton Hotel appointed Raj Radke to managing director. Radke has over 20 years of hospitality experience and will introduce programming that celebrates revenue growth. Radke will oversee the property, including daily operations and revenue strategies. He was previously working with brands including Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.

Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, announced the appointment of Nathan Decker to director of national accounts. In his new position, Decker will develop and execute strategies to drive group business and increase overall revenue. Most recently, he was area director of sales at Nanuku Auberge Resort in Fiji and the Lodge at Blue Sky.

Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach has named Jaclyn Dawson director of sales. In her new role, Dawson will be responsible for developing, overseeing, and coordinating all sales initiatives for the property. Dawson joins Vespera Resort from Pacifica Hotels, where she was most recently a regional sales leader.

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas named Ananda Bareño executive chef for the property. Bareño will oversee operations and culinary execution for VAGA, The Pocket Pool & Bar, Coffee Box, and in-room dining, events, and catering experiences.

Proper Hospitality announced Ned Elliott as culinary director across its properties and branded hotels. Elliott will be responsible for spearheading the overarching food and beverage program for all of the company’s hotel brands, continuing to establish the company as a dining destination.

Montage Healdsburg named Devin McDavid executive pastry chef, overseeing dessert programming and baking operations for the resort’s dining concepts including restaurant Hazel Hill, Scout Field Bar, Hudson Spring Bar and Grill, Healdsburg Country store, in-room dining, and catering and events.

Sensei announced the appointment of Annika Jackson as general manager and Michael Conte as retreat director of Sensei Porcupine Creek, opening in fall 2022. The brand has also appointed Catherine Phillips as retreat director of its first retreat location, Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort.

The Georges in Lexington, Virginia, has named multiple executives to its team. John Gomes has been named general manager, Jason Wilkins has been promoted to head chef of Haywood’s Piano Bar & Grill, and Beth Moore has been appointed to sales manager.

auroHOTELS has appointed Jennifer Stilwell to vice president of marketing. She has over 25 years in the advertising and marketing industry that she is bringing to her new position. Previously, she served as chief marketing officer and executive vice president/chief strategic officer for VisitGreenvilleSC.

Single Digits announced Carlos Lugo has joined as vice president and general manager of hospitality. During his career, Lugo has led enterprise-level digital transformations in global infrastructure planning, capacity and cost projects, financial systems, IT governance, telecom, point of sales systems, and digital trends.

Breakthru Beverage Group has appointed Chad Stone to vice president, business transformation and new frontiers. In this role, Stone is working on the company’s strategies and focusing on new and emerging areas of growth for customers evolving beverage and alcohol preferences.

Ramsfield Hospitality Finance promoted Brendan McNamara to senior vice president and Andrew Gruseke to senior associate. McNamara has been with Ramsfield for over eight years and is now taking a more active role in the company. And Gruseke will now work on underwriting and asset management for the company.