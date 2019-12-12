This Week’s Comings and Goings

Peter Kwong has been named board chairman for the 2020 year for the Best Western Hotels & Resorts Board of Directors. Kwong was previously vice chairman of the Board. For the 2020 year, Kwong will use his ownership knowledge and experience to drive the Board and the brand’s continued success.

Apple Hospitality REIT has announced that Rachael Rothman has resigned as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective December 6, 2019. The company’s Board of Directors has appointed Bryan Peery, Apple Hospitality REIT’s executive vice president and chief accounting officer, to Rothman’s previous position.

Randy Taormina has been promoted to vice president of operations for Dream Hotel Group, where he will lead operations for the company’s portfolio and its two flagship properties. Before his promotion, Taormina was area managing director for Dream Hotels in New York City, leading Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown.

AHC+Hospitality has promoted Nicholas Remes to regional general manager. Remes is now overseeing operations for the JW Marriott Grand Rapids, Courtyard by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown, and AC Hotel Grand Rapids Downtown. Prior to his promotion, Remes was general manager for the JW Marriott Grand Rapids.

Eduardo Fernandez is general manager of the Royal Sonesta Boston. Fernandez’s responsibilities include leading the property’s sales, marketing, financial aspects, and operations. Most recently, Fernandez served for six years as general manager for the Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Radisson Blu Anaheim is welcoming general manager Steve Lindburg to assist in the property’s anticipated September 2020 opening. Before joining the Radisson Blu Anaheim, Lindburg was general manager for the Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown, where he assisted in the hotel’s recent renovation.

The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami is welcoming Natalie Wise to join the property’s leadership team as hotel manager. Wise is returning to the property after serving as part of its opening team. In this role, she will support the hotel’s programming and divisions, lead strategic planning, and manage operations.

Dannie Halloran is director of sales for the Kimpton Onyx in Boston. As director of sales, Halloran will execute sales efforts for the hotel including corporate and transient sales and internal and external brand communication. Halloran was most recently corporate sales manager for Boston’s Battery Wharf Hotel.

Andrés Padilla is executive chef of The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, a Hersha Hospitality Management (HHM) property. Padilla will lead all food and beverage-related outlets for the property in his position, and plans on bringing Mexican-influenced menu offerings to the property as it opens in early 2020.

George Atanacio is executive chef for The Karol Hotel, opening in January 2020 as the first Tribute Portfolio hotel in Pinellas County, Fla. Atanacio will lead culinary operations for the property’s restaurant outlets, special occasions, corporate meetings and events, and local catering functions.

Kimpton Shorebreak Resort in Huntington Beach, Calif., has added three new hires to its culinary team: director of food and beverage Eric Kramer, beverage manager Tanner Johnson, and Gilbert Laurie as executive chef. Together, the three will lead concept creation, special events, and daily programming.

Outrigger Hospitality has named two new executives to its corporate team: Mike Palazzotto is corporate director of safety and security and Taro Sawabe is assistant director—market development focusing on Asia and Japan. At the property level, Matthew Mariconda has been promoted to controller for the OHANA Waikiki Malia by Outrigger and the Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk. Additionally, Marcus Ito is director of sales and marketing for the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger.

Stonebridge Companies has promoted Brian Leiker to general manager of the Renaissance Denver Downtown City Center and Michael Cranor to cluster revenue manager for the Stonebridge Companies corporate team. In addition, Stonebridge Companies has hired eight new team members: Erik Mendoza is general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn–San Francisco Airport North; Randy Mallory is general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott–Denver/Cherry Creek; Chris Tolberston is general manager of the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott–Loveland/Fort Collins; Patrik Amin is general manager and Samira Machado is director of sales for the Hyatt Place Fort Lee/George Washington Bridge; Matthew King is director of sales and marketing for the Residence Inn by Marriott–Seattle Downtown/Convention Center; Kate Thompson is director of sales and marketing for the Renaissance Hotel–Denver Downtown City Center; and Emily Renn is area director of sales for the Embassy Suites by Hilton–Anchorage, Home2 Suites by Hilton–Anchorage/Midtown, and the Towneplace Suites by Marriott–Anchorage.

