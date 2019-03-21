This Week’s Comings and Goings

Davidson Hotels & Resorts has promoted Thom Geshay from chief operating officer to president. Geshay is succeeding John Belden, who will continue in the role of chairman and CEO after being the company’s president and CEO for 14 years. As president, Geshay will focus on strategic growth and performance.

Effective this April, Chris Gabaldon will be chief operating officer for Auberge Resorts Collection. Gabaldon will lead human resources strategies for the company and work with owners to support international portfolio growth. Gabaldon was most recently area vice president of luxury brands, America West, for Marriott International.

Hostmark Hospitality Group has announced Thomas Prins as a new minority partner. Prins is currently the principal of TQP Capital Partners, a hotel real estate firm. The affiliation between both Hostmark Hospitality Group and TQP Capital Partners will be effective immediately.

Skip Adams is dual general manager for two of Aimbridge Hospitality’s Knoxville, Tenn., hotels: THE TENNESSEAN Personal Luxury Hotel and the Holiday Inn World’s Fair Park. Adams previously held general management positions for the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, Noble Investment Group, and Pacific Hospitality Group.

Sofitel New York is welcoming Simon Antoine to oversee daily operations as general manager. Antoine is returning to Accor, where he started his career in 1985. Now with more than 30 years of hospitality leadership experience, Antoine is joining Sofitel from the InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf, where he was opening general manager.

Sean Coghlan is general manager for the ACME Hotel Company in Chicago, Ill., where he will manage hotel staff, budgets, and guest experiences. Coghlan has held management and director roles at hotels including Whitehall Hotel Chicago, Hotel Indigo Chicago, and Oak Brook Hills Hotel and Resort.

As general manager for Hotel Pippa on Nantucket, N.C, Leigh Anne McDonald will continue to establish the property after its opening last year. McDonald has worked at multiple hotel brands throughout her career, including Nantucket Island Resorts, Four Seasons Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Hotels.

Bryan Davern is regional director, revenue management, for the Midwest section of the M&R Hotel Management portfolio. Davern has worked in revenue management for brands like Hilton and Marriott throughout his career. There are nine hotels in Indiana, Missouri, and Illinois that Davern will be responsible for.

The InterContinental New York Barclays is welcoming back Kaila Pugliese to manage all sales efforts as director of sales and marketing. Pugliese helped open the hotel back in 2015, and has since held positions at hospitality companies including Restaurant Associates, AlliedPRA, and the Waldorf Astoria New York.

Christine Imbrogno is director of sales and marketing at Lakota Oaks, a LaKota Hotels & Resorts property in Norwalk, Conn. In this position, she will also help the property accommodate conferences and special events. Imbrogno most recently completed a special sales and marketing mission for Doral Arrowwood in Westchester, N.Y.

Hotel Revival, a Joie de Vivre hotel in Baltimore, has Connie Hart as director of sales and marketing, where she will manage revenue and yield strategies. Hart has over 18 years of hospitality experience, including most recently serving as group sales manager for the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore.

Reginald Campbell is director of food and beverage for Villas of Grand Cypress, a Gemstone Collection property by Benchmark, in Orlando. This is a promotion for Campbell, who was previously director of outlets for the property. Before Benchmark, Campbell worked in hospitality at Walt Disney World for 24 years.

Teneo Hospitality Group is welcoming Victoria Myrand to the newly created position of content and design specialist. Her responsibilities include digital marketing, social media, and brand services. Before Teneo Hospitality Group, Myrand has worked in consultancy for Detroit advertising companies.

Rosy Petri is the next artist in residence for The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wis. During her time with the hotel, Petri is hoping to transform the guest experience and support Milwaukee’s arts community. Petri works with multiple mediums, including fabric portraiture, quilt-making, photography, and mixed media.