LITCHFIELD PARK, Arizona—The Wigwam, a uniquely Arizona resort where casual elegance meets historic charm in the West Valley of Phoenix, is embarking on a fresh multi-million-dollar renovation, breathing new life into its grounds and room and suite interiors. Providing almost a century of service, The Wigwam has become loved by locals and guests alike for its signature southwestern style casitas, glistening pools, family-friendly amenities, and award-winning golf courses, two of which were designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones, Sr. The comprehensive renovation begins this Spring and is set to debut in Fall 2023.

“Our team and designers took immaculate care in making sure that the renovation preserved The Wigwam’s storied past while elevating and revitalizing the guestrooms where our guests can retire in absolute comfort,” said Katy Powers, General Manager of The Wigwam. “We are honored to have hosted so many guests and events over the years and look forward to sharing our updated spaces with our cherished guests and locals.”

The resort-wide renovation will include a complete interior refresh to elevate its spacious casitas, suites and two presidential suites. Combining rich tones of denim and adobe, layered with natural textures and authentic materials, the new interior designs compliment the beauty of the local surrounding desert landscape. Carpeted floors will be replaced with luxury vinyl tile and geometric rugs, and artwork will both pay homage to the role that the Goodyear Tire Company played in the property’s history. Each piece of furniture and hue from the color-palate was curated to elevate the accommodation and create a laid-back luxury style.

Spacious guestrooms and suites at The Wigwam range from 480 – 5,000 square feet and each room opens up onto an expansive private patio overlooking pools, gardens, tennis courts, or golf courses. Vibrant azure tiled walls and oil rubbed bronze accents, along with elegant new double vanities, and mirrors featuring dimmer-controlled lighting enhance each of the guest bathrooms. The comprehensive upgrades will be phased in to minimize disruptions to guests and ensure the same unparalleled service that The Wigwam guests have come to expect after decades of hospitality.

In addition to the complete interior refresh, The Wigwam will also undergo extensive improvements to its grounds, which span over 440 acres. Guests walking to and from The Wigwam’s three glistening pools, nine tennis courts, three golf courses, meeting spaces, spa, and four unique restaurants will be greeted with century old cacti, native plants, and seasonal desert blooms. The Wigwam will continue improvements into next year, adding another reason for families to escape to this beloved desert oasis.

Originally built by the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as a gathering place in 1918, The Wigwam has remained a cornerstone of the West Valley for travelers, businesses, and families from near and far since its founding as a resort in 1929. The Wigwam has been humbled to be the recipient of numerous awards over its long history including Best Historic Resort in 2022 from Historic Hotels of America and high acknowledgments in Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards in 2017, 2019 and most recently ranked #2 Resort in the U.S. Southwest.