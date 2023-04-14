SUNNYVALE, California—TETRA Hotel, an Autograph Collection Hotel and AC Hotel Sunnyvale Moffett Park announce Alex Lane as the new Campus General Manager for the 364 room campus-style destination located in the heart of Silicon Valley. In addition to running the operations at both hotel properties, Alex will oversee more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces as well as multiple food and beverage concepts including TETRA’s signature restaurant Adresita, Japanese whisky bar Nokori, the AC Lounge® and AC Kitchen® as well as the new GIN BAR @ AC. Opened in early 2022, the destination is managed by Evolution Hospitality, a premier lifestyle hotel and resort operator based in California.

“I am excited to be part of this team as we enter our second year of operation here in Sunnyvale,” says Lane. “‘This is a beautiful, luxury destination that is unique in its ability to serve Silicon Valley business travelers as well as draw in residents of the community. I look forward to continuing to introduce our guests from both near and far to everything our hotels and team has to offer.”

Alex got his start in the hospitality industry working for his parents who operated numerous boutique motels throughout Northern California. As a teenager, he was already working multiple positions at their Lake Tahoe property, supporting day-to-day operations and working the front desk. His first job outside of his family’s businesses was at the Quality Suites Hotel in Santa Clara where he started as a Front Desk Agent and worked his way through other positions at area hotels including Front Desk Supervisor, Assistant Front Office Manager and later Sales Manager. Interested in getting back into management, he returned to Quality Suites Hotel as Front Office Manager.

He later spent 14 years with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, working at various properties from San Francisco to Silicon Valley, ending his tenure with the brand in July 2013 when Evolution Hospitality took over the Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco. Alex quickly connected with the people and the core principles that guided Evolution Hospitality and has spent the last decade supporting its growth throughout the Bay Area in operations and management roles at existing hotels. In the summer of 2021, Alex stepped into the role of Campus General Manager at Hotel Citrine and AC Hotel Palo Alto, leading the team through a grand opening at the height of the pandemic.

His interest in working in the luxury hotel category led him to TETRA Hotel, an Autograph Collection Hotel and AC Hotel Sunnyvale Moffett Park. Although the campus is situated in the heart of Sunnyvale’s tech hub, he found himself attracted to the city itself, a destination he describes as a “big city with a sense of community.”

As the TETRA Hotel/AC Sunnyvale Moffett Park campus enters its second year of operation, Alex looks forward to continuing to establish both hotels as top destinations for business travel while building upon the campus’ aspirations of being a hub for the surrounding community through one-of-a-kind dining and entertainment venues, and unique programming all designed with the intent to gather business travelers, local residents, and leisure guests.