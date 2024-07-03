The Westin San Diego Bayview Completes Renovation

SAN DIEGO, California—The Westin San Diego Bayview has completed a comprehensive $20 million renovation, marking a transformation of its 436 guestrooms and meeting spaces.

“In concert with our exceptional team and amenities, this renovation exemplifies our commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience for groups, events, meetings, and leisure travelers,” said Peter Engard, general manager of the Westin San Diego Bayview. “We seamlessly blend modern aesthetics with the well-being initiatives that define the Westin brand. Guests flock to our hotel for an elevated experience, so it was important to us to offer contemporary and sophisticated meeting and guest room accommodations to match that.”

Aimbridge Hospitality operates the property and oversaw the renovation, with design by HVSDesign.

The hotel’s 436 guestrooms, including five suites, have options for city or bay views with organic elements like a calm color palette with natural accents like headboard wall coverings made of natural cork with pink hues and a metallic sheen. The lighting crafted from natural elements creates patterns along the walls when illuminated.

The hotel’s meeting spaces have also been revitalized to offer contemporary accommodations for events of all sizes. These spaces, which span more than 30,000 square feet of space, can accommodate various group sizes and have been updated to feature amenities to ensure an updated experience for corporate meetings, social gatherings, and more.

“From the moment guests step off the elevator, they are greeted with delicate tones and a meandering carpet pattern that leads them to a memorable in-room experience, with our intention to create spaces where guests feel like they could truly take a break from the bustling city center where the hotel is located,” said Michelle C. West, design director at HVSDesign. “We pulled in elements that celebrate the natural beauty of the neighboring San Diego beaches while weaving in design elements that fit with the building’s distinct architecture to give Westin guests an all-new experience in this iconic building.”