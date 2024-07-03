LOS ANGELES, California—Springboard Hospitality announced that John Mootz will join the company as the company’s first-ever corporate director of food and beverage. In his newly created role, Mootz will work with individual property general managers, executive chefs, and food and beverage teams across the portfolio to concept new venues, expand culinary offerings, and enhance overall dining experiences. Mootz has more than 20 years of executive experience in the food service and hospitality industry.

“We are excited to welcome John Mootz to the Springboard Hospitality team,” said Ben Rafter, CEO of Springboard Hospitality. “Mootz brings a wealth of knowledge from his prior role at Puccini Group and a respectable reputation in the industry, and I’m eager to watch him lead our team to a new level of creative food and beverage offerings.”

Mootz served as the vice president of operations at Puccini Group, where he led projects nationwide with major hotel groups and investment companies, including Kimpton Hotels, Fremont Realty Capital, Trinity Hotel Investors, and The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. Mootz served in an asset management role for Colonial Williamsburg’s food and beverage operation. During his leadership, he implemented a management development program and opened and re-opened food and beverage outlets, resulting in growth rates and industry recognition.

“I am thrilled to return to Springboard Hospitality and work with an array of boutique lifestyle hotels across the country,” said Mootz. “My path first crossed with Springboard’s back in 2019, when I immediately felt a strong connection to the brand. I look forward to enhancing the existing programming, along with advancing new and inventive restaurants and bars.”