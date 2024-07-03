DoubleTree by Hilton Surpasses 100 Properties in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE—DoubleTree by Hilton surpassed 100 properties in the Asia Pacific region. This milestone is being driven by recent and upcoming hotel openings across the region, including:

DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Kemayoran and DoubleTree by Hilton Jakarta Bintaro Jaya in Indonesia

DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Station and DoubleTree by Hilton Osaka Castle in Japan

DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield in India

DoubleTree by Hilton Yantai Golden Coast in China

The company’s recent franchise model expansion with the DoubleTree by Hilton brand is set to impact growth, offering owners in Greater China opportunities to leverage the brand’s market presence and Hilton’s commercial engine and network effect. This is significant as demand is rising for diverse travel experiences.

“The expanding footprint of DoubleTree by Hilton—now with more than 100 properties in Asia Pacific—reaffirms Hilton’s commitment to delivering warm hospitality and thoughtful service, catering to the dynamic needs of business and leisure travelers in gateway cities,” said Clarence Tan, senior vice president, development, Asia Pacific. “Our expanded franchise model paves the way for further growth, as we stay focused on delivering reliable and friendly stays to guests, and best-in-class returns to owners. We are optimistic about the brand’s growth momentum and look forward to capturing even more opportunities in this segment.”

Since its debut, DoubleTree by Hilton has maintained its philosophy of making guests feel welcome with accommodations, food, and amenities.

“With our 100th property milestone, DoubleTree by Hilton’s continued growth in the region promises warm, friendly, and approachable hospitality to even more guests,” said Vincent Ong, vice president, brand management, full service, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “As one of the fastest-growing Hilton brands in Asia Pacific, we are excited to deliver a double dose of comfort, starting from the moment guests come through our doors to receive our signature, warm chocolate chip cookie right until they check out.”

With nearly 80 additional DoubleTree by Hilton properties in the Asia Pacific pipeline, the brand will contribute to Hilton’s target to surpass 1,000 trading hotels in the region by 2025. Recent signings, including DoubleTree by Hilton Kochi in India, the brand’s first in the city, show DoubleTree by Hilton’s growth trajectory and commitment to meeting the needs of travelers while enhancing its presence in the region.