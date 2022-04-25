Placemakr Announces New WhyHotel Pop-Up in San Jose

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Placemakr announced the launch of its newest location, WhyHotel by Placemakr, San Jose. Launched in partnership with local Bay Area developer, Bayview Development Group, the new location marks the company’s first property in California. Operating under the brand’s pop-up model, guests can expect an apartment-hotel experience that blends amenities with services.

WhyHotel by Placemakr, San Jose is located near opportunities to explore San Jose and Silicon Valley. It is in close proximity to San Pedro Square, which has restaurants, bars, and nightlife. The property is one block from San Jose State University and blocks from the SoFA district, providing art galleries and live music venues, as well as The Paseo for shopping. It is also a short distance from the SJC International Airport and Diridon Station.

“On the heels of our recent funding and rebrand, we continue to be highly focused on quality assets in amazing neighborhoods to add to our portfolio. With that, we’re so excited to join such a vibrant community for our first California project,” said Jason Fudin, CEO and co-founder of Placemakr. “Northern California is a unique area of the country where people come to work and play. They want the flexibility to stay for as short or as long as they like in accommodations that have the comforts of home, making Placemakr the perfect fit. Our guests will truly be able to stay like they’re a local, in this gorgeous property located in the heart of everything.”

Guests staying at WhyHotel by Placemakr, San Jose will have access to the amenities offered within the apartment building, including a 24/7 fitness center, outdoor seating and grilling areas, a dog park, the ground floor Starbucks, and an Italian restaurant coming soon.

“At Bayview Development Group, one of our core focuses is placemaking in great communities, how fortuitous that we get to do it with the amazing team at Placemakr. Partnering with them was a natural fit. Given their focus on striking that perfect blend of home and hospitality, we couldn’t be more excited to bring this concept to Miro,” said Matt Conti, vice president of development at Bayview Development Group. “We look forward to welcoming guests into our property and creating yet another must-see location for the San Jose community.”

Following the company’s recent funding round and the launch of the Placemakr brand, the company is pursuing growth into new geographic locations both with pop-up partnerships, property management agreements, and real estate acquisitions.