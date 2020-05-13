The Tuxon to Open as First Design Hotels Property in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tuxon, a modern boutique hotel in Tucson, has joined Marriott International’s Design Hotels portfolio as the collection’s first property in Arizona. The hotel is slated to debut this summer.

While The Tuxon offers guests a stunning setting and state-of-the-art amenities, its spirit is one of approachability, authenticity, and openness, according to hotel’s co-creator and Tucson native Vishal Patel. “The Tuxon was born out of our desire to create an authentic, modern Southwest experience in the community we know and love. To be named a Design Hotels destination is both humbling and rewarding, and our team could not be more thrilled to share The Tuxon experience with guests from across the region and around the world alike,” said Patel.

”The Tuxon is a fantastic addition to our portfolio,” said Markus Schreyer, Design Hotels’ SVP, Americas, and Business Innovation. “As our first member in Arizona, we can’t wait to share this hotel and the incredibly rich destination with our global community. Originals Vishal Patel and Sunny Patel have tapped into exactly the values we hold: a socially-centered hub deeply rooted in its surroundings.”

Each year, more than 400 hotels apply to become members of the Design Hotels portfolio and 5 percent are approved. The chosen few are recognized for demonstrating “a passion for cultural authenticity and genuine hospitality that is enhanced by thought-provoking design and architecture.”

Situated near Sentinel Peak in an area known as the “birthplace of Tucson,” The Tuxon balances the vibrancy of the city’s downtown and the natural beauty of its surrounding desertscape, which includes hundreds of miles of hiking and bicycle trails. By day, The Tuxon is a gathering place for adventure seekers and culture-loving vacationers. By night, the hotel’s pool scene serves as a relaxed, sociable setting for cocktails and conversation. One of the property’s most alluring features will be its newly constructed Welcome Building, which will serve as the hotel’s social hub, attracting and entertaining guests with an indoor/outdoor bar, locally-inspired food and beverage, live music, tastings, craft workshops, and more.

The hotel’s 112 rooms feature design and custom furnishings inspired by the region’s American, Mexican, and Native American roots, including rustic grey wood, saddled leather, and potted local succulents. The rooms are decorated with a collection of artwork inspired by Arizona’s cowboy culture, desert landscape, and colorful textiles. Modern amenities include walk-in rain showers, 1GB fiber internet, 50″ UHD TVs with casting capabilities, and curated minibars. In addition, The Tuxon’s check-in process allows guests to curate the experience they desire, whether it’s checking in through their mobile phones only, or through a socially distant in-person interaction.

“We continue to take all of the proactive steps needed to ensure a safe and clean environment. Prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and future guests remains of the upmost importance,” said Vishal Patel. “We are excited to share our vision with our community and the world.”

