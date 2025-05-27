Industry NewsVerge Management Selects TPG Hotels & Resorts to Manage Portfolio of Marriott...
Verge Management Selects TPG Hotels & Resorts to Manage Portfolio of Marriott Select Service Hotels

By LODGING Staff
DALLAS, Texas—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced that it has been selected by Verge Management LLC to manage a portfolio of five Marriott-branded select service hotels located in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The agreement marks an expansion for TPG in the south-central United States and adds to its growing roster of select-service properties.

“We’re excited to welcome Verge Management as a new ownership partner and to bring this collection of high-performing Marriott hotels into our operating portfolio,” said Tim Muir, chief development officer at TPG Hotels & Resorts. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to operational excellence and long-term asset performance.”

TPG Hotels & Resorts will oversee all aspects of hotel operations and provide hands-on leadership.

“Partnering with TPG Hotels & Resorts ensures our properties are managed by a team with deep expertise and a strong reputation in the industry,” said Malik Kheraj, president, Verge Management LLC. “We’re confident this strategic relationship will strengthen our hospitality investments and create long-term value.”

