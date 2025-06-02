First StudioRes Hotel Opens in Fort Myers, Florida

Marriott International, Inc. announced the landmark opening of StudioRes Fort Myers, the first-ever StudioRes hotel and the company’s debut in the midscale extended-stay segment. The all-studios hotel is accepting reservations for stays, almost two years to the day since Marriott unveiled the concept. A newly created brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, StudioRes was designed to cater to a variety of travelers, including those on long-term work trips and assignments, construction projects, relocations, and more.

StudioRes marks Marriott’s entry into the midscale extended-stay market, and Marriott anticipates growth for StudioRes in the coming years, with over 40 properties across the United States and Canada anticipated to open by the end of 2027. With a fast-to-market construction prototype, StudioRes offers owners and developers a turnkey opportunity with a bundled fee model.

“Since unveiling StudioRes only two years ago, we have been thrilled by the reception among owners and franchisees, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone with Concord Hospitality and Whitman Peterson,” said Marriott International Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Development Leeny Oberg. “We designed StudioRes to provide terrific value for customers with an innovative room design and highly efficient operating model for long-term stays. The fast adoption of the brand also demonstrates the power of the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem and the importance of our strong developer relationships, while underscoring our continued commitment to providing lodging options for every traveler, price point, and trip purpose.”

Consistent with the brand’s approach to long-term stays, StudioRes Fort Myers offers an extended-stay experience for independent travelers. This 124-key property offers studio-style rooms with one or two beds, a lounging area, and a kitchen with a stovetop, microwave, and refrigerator. Guests can also use communal spaces, outdoor patios, and fitness centers. Food and beverage vending, fast WiFi, streaming access, and casual workspaces also allow guests to stay connected throughout their stay.

A short drive to the Southwest Florida International Airport and the area’s attractions, StudioRes Fort Myers invites hotel guests to enjoy Fort Myers and the surrounding areas, including Sanibel and Captiva Island, nature and wildlife at Manatee Park, Lakes Park, and The Caloosahatchee River, as well as nearby dining, shopping, and family activities.

Marriott celebrates this opening with developer Concord Hospitality and their long-time partner Whitman Peterson. Concord currently operates nearly 80 properties within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio and expects to develop 40+ StudioRes properties, spanning several dozen submarkets in U.S. cities.

“Concord Hospitality’s longstanding relationship with Marriott has been defined by strategic alignment, mutual trust, and a shared commitment to quality,” said Mark Laport, CEO and presidentm Concord Hospitality. “Our role in supporting the shaping of Marriott’s next-generation hotel prototypes speaks to the strength of that relationship. The grand opening of the first-ever StudioRes property is a significant milestone—not only for Marriott, but for Concord as we continue to lead in developing high-performing, scalable hospitality assets that meet the evolving needs of today’s extended-stay traveler and deliver long-term value for our investment partners.”

“We are proud to have collaborated with Marriott in the development of its newest brand and in bringing the very first StudioRes to life,” said Paul Novak, partner, Whitman Peterson. “The opening of StudioRes Fort Myers marks my fourth inaugural Marriott brand opening—following Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield Inn by Marriott, and the first U.S. Aloft Hotel—and it’s a privilege to continue that legacy. Whitman Peterson is very confident in StudioRes’ high-growth potential, with several others in our pipeline.”

StudioRes properties will participate in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel program.