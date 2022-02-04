The Martinique New York to Continue Renovations

NEW YORK—Steven Kratchman Architect P.C. has been appointed Architect of Record (AoR) by Burnett Equity, the new owner of the Martinique New York on Broadway hotel, to continue renovations it began 15 years ago with the former owner of this historic property. Kratchman has been AoR for the Martinique since 2006, retained by former owner Herald Hotel Associates. Following the property’s sale to Burnett Equity in November 2021, the new owner re-signed Kratchman as AoR.

The hotel was first under the Radisson flag, moving to Curio Collection by Hilton in 2018. When it reflagged, Kratchman assisted Hilton’s architectural team in beginning the renovation of the property’s amenity spaces, 531 guestrooms, and PIP.

Despite the change of ownership during a pandemic-caused temporary closure, new ownership was able to close the deal and open 200 of the 500-plus rooms with 100 occupancy prior to the holiday season, according to Kratchman, who is owner and founder of Steven Kratchman Architect. He said, “It was amazing to see the new lobby and entry, hear the occupancy report, and learn first-hand the previous restaurateur group was back on the scene and signed up for all of the restaurant spaces plus new ones to be developed.”

Advertisement

“Because the hotel was originally built in the stand-alone campaigns from an assemblage of sites that have three frontages on three different streets, there are abundant opportunities at street level and below to build on and expand the retail restaurant options at this site,” Kratchman added. “We are growing the tenanted space count to seven from six, which requires significant infrastructure and planning, but is very exciting to us.”

In addition, Kratchman said, “Our ongoing work for the Martinique New York is enhancing the hotel’s presence amidst many of the city’s iconic neighboring properties, including the Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, and Penn Station. Given the potential of this property, we fully embrace the new owner’s strategy to strike fast and complete everything that was started by the former owner, plus added enhancements.”

Immediately after the acquisition, Burnett Equity restarted the renovation project, which was stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic and the property’s earlier bankruptcy. “The new owners are highly capitalized and motivated,” Kratchman said. “The core consulting and construction design team has been retained along with additional consultants and owner’s representatives so these renovations can be quickly undertaken to transform the Martinique New York.”

Under the previous owner, Kratchman and Hilton had been working on alterations to interior common areas; hotel rooms; ground-level and below-ground retail, restaurant, and entertainment space; and egress spaces. Currently, Kratchman is undertaking Alteration Type 1 to update the certificate of occupancy, reflecting the current and proposed occupancies.

Kratchman anticipates the upcoming renovations to include:

The balance of the hotel rooms and interior space.

The restoration of the façade and the non-landmarked exterior from the second floor down. Proposed are a new canopy, new flags relocated to historical original locations, new signage, and new architectural lighting.

New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission approval for additional façade renovations.

New flags and signage.

Steven Kratchman Architect’s designs were approved by the former owner and have been adopted by Burnett Equity. One of Kratchman’s areas of expertise is the preservation of landmarks and historic buildings. The Tribeca-based studio is recognized for projects in New York City, including the recently completed restoration of the façade of the Harmonie Club.

On the register of Historic Hotels of America, the Martinique New York is a Beaux-Arts building. Opened in 1897 by owner William R.H. Martin, the building was originally designed in a French Renaissance style by architect Henry J. Hardenbergh.